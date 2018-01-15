Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

151
Phillip William Jenner, Richard Smith, Simone Opdam & Steve Gledhill
Phillip William Jenner
My name is Phillip William Jenner , I live in The East Midlands & happen to be very fortunate to have the stunning Peak District on my door step. I am constantly looking for inspiration as I am to also inspire. Although I have no formal training in photography, I have self taught myself how to use my camera & understand how it is works.
Richard Smith
Richard is an outdoor photographer based near Malton in theYorkshire Wolds, UK. A passion for landscapes and the great outdoors drives my photography journey with particular interest in weather patterns and the changing of the seasons.
Simone Opdam
Simone Opdam is a passionate Dutch nature photographer from Waterland with a special liking for landscape and macro photography. Her images are characterised by atmosphere and softness. She loves to capture the landscape of her beloved Waterland, preferably around sunrise. Travel photography is another branch of photography she likes. Her favourite destination being Great Britain. Simone is involved in various nature conservation organisations in the region. She regularly exhibits her work locally.
Steve Gledhill
I’m primarily a landscape photographer though that does encompass almost anything I find whilst out hiking. I particularly enjoy my photography when it’s building a body of work or project such as hiking The Thames Path or The Cotswold Way or Bredon Hill throughout 2016.
Phillip William Jenner
Autumnal Reflection
Richard Smith
Overnight in Bamburgh
Simone Opdam
Waterland, The Netherlands
Steve Gledhill
Levadas of Madeira