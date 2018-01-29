on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Yosemite Photographs

Joe talks to Tim about his holiday in Yosemite

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Joe Cornish talks through some of the images taken during his family holiday in Yosemite last year. Using Capture One he talks through some of the thinking behind the technical and creative decisions made during whilst making these images.



