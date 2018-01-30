Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Jan Bainar is 22 years old landscape photographer from Ostrava, Czech Republic. He studies economics and works as financial planner. He shoots mainly forests, natural details and mountains.

janbainarphotography.com

Taking full advantage of the freedom to explore the countryside when a youngster, many an adventure, close shave, and scrapes were employed on a regular basis.



This love of the countryside developed into photography and the desire to share the countryside, with those whom don't have the opportunity to explore as I do. I am fortunate enough to live in a beautiful part of the world, so my photography is based on local rambles where varying conditions render the scenery in different ways each time I pass by.

photographicramblings.co.uk

I am a self taught photographer living in an area of Norfolk known as The Brecks and have the whole of Thetford Forest on the doorstep. I have lived in Norfolk for 20 years and think of it very much as my home.

iceniphotography.com

I am a geophysicist, now retired and have lived in Scotland since 1986. Bought my first Nikon F in 1969 and went digital in 2001 with a 3Mp compact. Travel photography and landscape are my favourite subjects.

500px.com