Aligning the Moral Compass

On Sept 2nd 2017 a 15 year old set out on the Eagle Creek trail with his family and friends on a hike that would become an unforgettable experience in his life. The teenager was amusing himself by throwing fireworks into the canyon while his companions were watching and some were filming his actions on a mobile phone. What was intended to be harmless fun in their mind ended up as a catastrophic nightmare. The fire spread through close to 50,000 acres of the Columbia river gorge, lasted for months, impacted thousands of people and cost nearly 50 million dollars. What happens in the aftermath of the fire and how the area is salvaged remains to be seen. There is no doubt in my mind that poor judgement was responsible for this disaster. But on reading various descriptions of the event I was struck by the fact that there was a group of people with the teenager and no one in the group thought it necessary to stop his actions. Instead, he was being encouraged by their giggles/laughter and the video recording of his actions. Perhaps it was felt it would make a good social media post?

There is an increasingly disturbing trend developing of challenges on social media. Whether it is dousing oneself with rubbing alcohol and setting yourself ablaze or the more recent challenge of swallowing detergent pods, there is an underlying desire to do something so crazy that it garners attention. What has this got to do with photography you may ask. Please indulge me, keep reading.

As photographers when we share our images on social platforms for all to see we are also hoping to grab attention. Also hoping to create something so dramatic that it stops people from just scrolling past your image in their feed and instead makes them stop and stare in awe.

For so many of us gone are the days when you would create an image, post it on your website and share it with a few select photographer friends. Your art, for the most part, was restricted to a select discernible audience. With the advent of social media, the doors have been thrown wide open. To be able to share your art with such a wide diverse audience is indeed a treat. Or is it? The dopaminergic boost that popularity on social media provides is addictive. Addictive to the point that for some of us it becomes a force that alters our behaviour. We run the risk of turning from artists to content creators and from photographers to bounty hunters. The competition is now in plain sight and the tension is palpable. Especially when distinguishing yourself as a photography workshop instructor it helps to gain popularity on these social platforms. They are great for business and for recruiting new clients. Our focus as photographers may be to create meaningful art but at the same time, the business side of photography demands we play the popularity game unless of course, you have already proven yourself in the field.

As more and more of us reach out to remote places and create images that celebrate them we open the channel for others to follow..

On the other hand, the days of film and bulky camera gear which made it difficult for the average Joe/Jen to embrace photography as part of his/her lifestyle have been replaced. We are now in an age where a baby’s first steps are video-recorded, first words come long after the baby has learnt how to swipe and push buttons and where every milestone of life is shared and celebrated with pictures. Smartphones have placed cameras in the hands of a vast majority of individuals and social platforms have created the ability for anyone to go viral. Amazing how mimicking an infectious organism that proliferates without restriction and causes illness is celebrated as a huge success.

So here is the recipe for disaster. First, create a huge number of photographers. Give them the means to shoot and showcase their work to a global audience. Then pitch them against each other in a mad race for popularity/survival.

Since conventional landscape photography was fueled by a deep love for exploration finding new locations or new compositions in known locations has always been held in high regard. As more and more of us reach out to remote places and create images that celebrate them we open the channel for others to follow. Those places that were once rare cease to be so. 10 years ago there were only a handful of photographers who had ventured into the heart of Patagonia or Iceland or the Dolomiti. Today they are some of the top destinations for landscape photography purely fueled by the popularity garnered by images that were posted from these places.

On a recent trip to Hawaii, our group was fortunate to have the guidance of a local photographer who shared some of his secret spots with us. I was overjoyed by the pristine terrain and the terrific atmospheric conditions. I was told however that if I were to share any of those images on social media I should not release the geographical information about the place. That was the condition agreed upon in order to gain access to shoot. Even as we approached the detours to these places from conventional trails we would look around to make sure no one was watching before darting down the path. Up until recently, I would scoff at people who hid information about where they had shot a particular scene. Why not share information freely I would think?. Why be so selfish about it. It wasn’t till I saw the impact sharing locations had on the subsequent traffic through these places that I realised the validity of that thought process.

There are two specific examples that come to mind. One of my most memorable experiences at Yosemite was photographing the Horse Tail falls (the firefalls phenomenon) years ago. The angle of the setting sun illuminating the waterfall as it cascaded down the granite surface of El Capitan turning it to the colour of Lava. I would go every year to hang out with fellow photographers and enjoy a beautiful evening in Yosemite. Even back then there was a big group of people but it was all photographers. As the event was photographed each year and as the images of the falls began to be shared on social media it garnered the attention of the general public. More and more people wanted to see this phenomenon for themselves in person.

About ½ hour prior to sunset a whole host of people showed up and a general jostling for space began. The person standing behind me was a burly 6 footer who demanded I do not move my head or arms during the sunset so that his frame would remain clear. He also threatened to step in front of me if I moved.

Two years ago when I went to photograph the falls, I set up 5 hours in advance and as usual waited chatting with fellow photographers. About ½ hour prior to sunset a whole host of people showed up and a general jostling for space began. The person standing behind me was a burly 6 footer who demanded I do not move my head or arms during the sunset so that his frame would remain clear. He also threatened to step in front of me if I moved. I of course welcomed him to do so as I was standing at the edge of the Merced river bank and stepping in front of me would mean taking a plunge into the icy waters below. I pursue landscape photography because it gives me time for quiet contemplation. A time to indulge in silence of the mind and embrace the sounds of nature. Shooting Horse Tail falls after all the media attention is like participating in a three ring circus. It is as far from my vision of landscape photography as you can get. National Geographic subsequently that year posted a picture of Horsetail falls and carried an article on how to shoot the Horse Tail falls. The article gave no inkling to the fact that the picture was obtained from a camera positioned between the legs of another photographer for lack of space. The quality of the image did not matter as much as the hype the phenomenon could generate on social platforms. Nat Geo was looking for sensationalism and Horse Tails falls fit the bill. News channels across the country ran the story. In the years that followed the event became so popular that crowd control became an issue. For this year tickets were sold on Eventbrite as if it was an Olympic event. Tickets were sold out weeks in advance and ironically the event never occurred because there was no water in the falls.

Another example of social media driving behaviour can be seen at the Calla lily canyon in Big Sur. These big beautiful flowers are abundant in a gulch that faces the ocean and the setting sun. A favourite subject for local photographers this spot is now run amok by general public many of whom are keen on nailing that perfect selfie. I was pained to see people plucking the flowers and posing with them. When I tried to talk to them, I realized some of them were actually from a different country and barely spoke English. How did you find this place I asked and the response was Instagram and Google. What was once a well kept secret amongst locals is now a tourist destination. Are we as photographers in our desire to showcase our work on a global platform destroying the very places we love. Are we driving traffic to the very places we go to seek solitude?

This brings me to a dangerous strategy employed to gain popularity on social media. The shock and awe approach seems to work well on the Ig/fb/500px platform. Create an image that is splendidly unreal and people will react to it. Some may be in awe, some may frown upon it, and some may outright hound you on lengthy forum discussions, but the bottom line is you will get attention. As artists in general, freedom of creative expression is respected but that means different things to different people. For some, it is confined to strictly representing all visual elements as is. For some, it means you cannot change mountains and streams, but clouds and foliage, those are not as permanent so warping or changing them up a bit should not matter and then of course there are the extremists. You know who I am talking about. These are the people whose creative expression knows no bounds. Their images are plucked from wild imagination where the same elephant sized moon can appear in multiple images, or a rainbow can form right over the setting sun or a milkyway can drape over a mountain under a full moon. For someone who is well versed in photographic techniques, these images are understood as artistic detours of the photographer.

When we as photographers push our own boundaries in terms of creation of images we inspire others to do the same. We may act very responsible when in the field. However, our responsibility should probably carry over to our post processing and image sharing as well.

Perhaps the photographer was bored and decided to take a departure from reality. However for someone whose knowledge of photography is limited these apparitions feel real. And they fuel the desire to see these incredible scenes in person, and they can potentially become a bucket list item. That is where the harm lies. Either the photographer loses credibility for “photoshopping” or actually gains popularity and inspires more people to try to capture such a scene even if all they are shooting with is a smartphone. Have seen both instances repeated many times over.

When we as photographers push our own boundaries in terms of creation of images we inspire others to do the same. We may act very responsible when in the field. However, our responsibility should probably carry over to our post processing and image sharing as well. The ramifications of what we share and how it impacts others has to be considered if we care about the places we photograph.

This brings me back to that fateful day in the Columbia river gorge. Would that 15 y/o have continued to act in that fashion had he not been encouraged by those around him and by the fact it was being video recorded? I cannot be sure that it was being recorded for sharing on social media as I have not asked the person who was recording it, but I cannot help but wonder. Was that group inspired by the many images of the gorge they had seen? Is that what prompted them to come down from Vancouver and hike the gorge? Why would one carry fireworks in a forest? Is it because the national parks are fast becoming amusement parks?

What was it like when we did not have google to find a place or did not have Instagram to share the picture? Oh yes, I remember, we went hiking and came across incredible scenery and we did not pause to take a selfie and we shared our stories and our experiences around the campfire.

I leave you with this quote :