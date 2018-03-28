156
The More Things Change
Tough Love on Visual Literacy and Proactive Creativity
Guy Tal
Professional photographic artist, author and speaker working primarily in the Western US. Website Flickr
When subject matter is forced to fit into preconceived patterns, there can be no freshness of vision. Following rules of composition can only lead to a tedious repetition of pictorial clichés. ~Edward Weston
This is the best time in history to be a photographer. It is a statement I have seen repeated often, in one choice of words or another, in the past decade or so, almost always referring to advances in photographic and social technology, leading to a conclusion that, to some, may be an uncomfortable truth, which is this: this is the best time to be a photographer because it requires less effort than ever before to make a competent photograph; and to have it seen, most often for just a brief moment, by a large number of people.