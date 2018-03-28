The More Things Change

When subject matter is forced to fit into preconceived patterns, there can be no freshness of vision. Following rules of composition can only lead to a tedious repetition of pictorial clichés. ~Edward Weston

This is the best time in history to be a photographer. It is a statement I have seen repeated often, in one choice of words or another, in the past decade or so, almost always referring to advances in photographic and social technology, leading to a conclusion that, to some, may be an uncomfortable truth, which is this: this is the best time to be a photographer because it requires less effort than ever before to make a competent photograph; and to have it seen, most often for just a brief moment, by a large number of people.

Certainly, acknowledging the ease of making photographs, even very beautiful and popular photographs, seems less romantic than waxing poetic about such things as photography being a creative outlet, a means of celebrating “nature,” or a medium rooted in the “art of seeing.” But, whether romantic or not, I believe that it is important for anyone who wishes to elevate their relationship with the photographic medium to a point where practising photography has the power to profoundly elevate the very living experience, to unburden his or her mind of banalities and misconceptions.