Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Jason Geeves, Juan Ramón Suarez, Paul Gotts & Paul Radford
Jason Geeves
I'm a keen amateur photographer living in Leeds and originally from Peterborough, I've always had an interest in visual creativity for as long as I can remember really (I'm a graphic designer by trade) but have only really started to take photography more seriously in the last year or two.
Juan Ramón Suarez
I am an amateur photographer of landscape and nature, who lives in the northwest of Spain (A Coruña, Galicia). I believe that my work as a photographer always will be a continuous learning of the beauty of the natural world in which I always find a source of inspiration.
alchemistlightphot.wixsite.com
Paul Gotts
Paul is a retired public sector senior financial manager who spends the majority of his time helping to look after his two young sons. He takes photographs around the Sefton coast on Merseyside but enjoys getting out and about across the North West when time permits. He is trying to print more pictures.
Paul Radford
I have been interested in photography ever since I was at school where I was fortunate enough to be able to get a photography 'O' level. When I begun working photography took a back seat however I have recently started to get back into it and I am striving to improve my skills.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Jason Geeves
The Lake District
Juan Ramón Suarez
Sounds of Galicians Water
Paul Gotts
A Series of Solargraphs
Paul Radford
Dead Trees