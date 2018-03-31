Birgit Potthoff

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

I have followed a path into a world of miniature ice photography. The new landscapes I discover have parallels with the fundamental biological structures of life and the part that humans play in the universe. The images reveal the beauty of structure and colour included in ice; a quiet world of cold and solitude. This approach to image-making can open your mind and foster an intimate relationship with the natural world. I live in Hamm, Germany with my husband and our 3 children. Increasingly I find there is more time to go out with my camera, to plan exhibitions and to present my “Icescapes”.

I find it refreshing to look at the way that other photographers approach image making, and the small things that each of us finds fascinating. For those with a less location-based approach to their photography, curiosity is perhaps the most important trait that a person can have. It drives us to experiment, to play, and it also leads us to persevere and see how far down the path we can travel.

Can you tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I am passionate about nature photography. I try to spend every free minute outside to capture the beauty of nature with my camera. The study of architecture at the University of Aachen, Germany and the resulting three-dimensional mode of thinking has made a lasting effect on my handling of the camera.

When did you first become interested in photography and what subjects or styles attracted you initially?

All my life I have been interested in art and technology. Photography allows me to combine both interests. I am in a permanent learning process. My inner mood, the location, weather conditions and available light all direct the result.

At times I work according to classic nature photography with its well-known patterns and structures to create a perfect picture in a perfect frame. At other times I ignore these rules and standards, following just my inspiration instead, like a child, without restrictions, just free. These unrestricted insights provide new views. My favourite subjects are close-up photography, along with “intimate” landscape-photography.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

Hans Strand is a fantastic teacher (read Hans Strand's articles); he encouraged me to publish my work and even wrote the foreword to my book. His teaching - “watching the corners”, “excluding horizon” and “organising geometry and structures” - influences my work. I never stop learning and want to continue to explore my personal style.

I want to take the viewer on a trip into a small frozen world, previously unseen by humans, on a journey to a fairytale-like universe of light, shapes and colours. This world reveals a new architecture, where bubbles and reflections become miniature galaxies and nebulas.

Do you think that your training in architecture has influenced the way that you see, or work?

Mostly I watch the flora through my macro lens close up. Sometimes I feel like an explorer of new worlds because I have the possibility to show things that are hidden to the naked eye.

The macro lens allows me to dive into a world with seemingly unlimited variations of “ICESCAPES”. I want to take the viewer on a trip into a small frozen world, previously unseen by humans, on a journey to a fairytale-like universe of light, shapes and colours. This world reveals a new architecture, where bubbles and reflections become miniature galaxies and nebulas.

How much time are you currently able to devote to photography and what places or habitats do you have ready access to?

The time span for ice-photography is very short in Germany. Water freezes, water thaws. The interplay of temperature and light influences the result immediately. A long period of cold is the basic requirement to create my ICESCAPES. I am forced to wait patiently and search for new surfaces of ponds or frozen areas of water.

For the past 5 years, I have tried to hone my perception. However, I am still astonished and thankful for the wonders nature offers to me, even though a lot of attempts are unsuccessful.

Do you prefer to work close to home or are there areas further afield that draws you to them?

Sometimes I wish I lived in an area that was more inspiring to nature photography. It is not easy for me to wring the beauty of nature from a man-made countryside. I think that is the reason why I began using the macro-lens to find my own landscapes. In spring, summer and autumn I stroll along the banks of local creeks with my heavy photo backpack and my tripod, always looking for interesting photo targets, for example, goldenrod. I work with multiple exposures and different layers to harmonize structures and colours.

Which cameras and lenses do you like to use and has this changed over time?

My equipment consists of a Canon 5D SR and several Canon lenses ranging from 65 mm to 500 mm.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

I like to try new approaches, like taking photos with multiple layers. There are numerous technical possibilities, but a picture is not good just because all tools were used. Less is more at times.

These are my favourite 4 photographs:

These four images stand out for me because you can see the different phases of increasing ice. You can see bubbles very close up or the glow of the colours and grass or other things included in the ice.

These four images stand out for me because you can see the different phases of increasing ice. You can see bubbles very close up or the glow of the colours and grass or other things included in the ice.

Sometimes the surfaces look natural and sometimes they look artificial. The “Natural Icescapes" have less colour, even though I love the structures. The “Artificial Icescapes” are colourful. In my book, I divide these two parts (Natural and Artificial Icescapes). Sometimes the result of a photoshoot depends on my mood.

How important a part is post-processing in realising your vision? Can you give readers an insight into your workflow?

High-quality equipment and post-processing are both essential to my work. The RAW files are edited with Photoshop CC to prepare the files for printing on high-quality paper. Presentations and publications are also edited in this manner. I use different tools from Photoshop CC. Each photo is edited separately.

In making images you’ve referred to “The elimination of things that are not necessary”. What does this mean for you?

I think that a well thought out concept is important for the pictorial statement. Clean lines without clutter should guide the viewer to the essential elements. Ideally, the viewers should have room for their own interpretations

You have a particular fascination with winter, and ice in particular. Have there been any changes in your approach or vision while you have been working on the series?

When the winter session is finished, I review my pictures and develop new ideas, sketches and concepts for the next season. However every winter is different, therefore I have to react spontaneously. I go to my favourite spots and first of all wait, calm down, and let nature reveal its beauty to me.

What, if any, challenges have you had to overcome? For example, equipment/technique or other limitations associated with extreme macro - including the physical ones (I know that working at low level isn’t good for either your back or your knees!).

Working with the macro-lens stooped over is quite challenging on my back. To work outside during freezing temperatures is also not very amusing, but I do not feel any pain during these photo-sessions. Pain comes in the evenings after shooting outside. Unfortunately, though it seems that without real effort there is no satisfying result to be had.

Your work featured last year in an exhibition called “Licht & Farbe” (Light and Colour). How did the exhibition come about and how did you choose to present your work? What reaction or response did the images prompt?

The request for the exhibition arrived while I was collecting my best ICESCAPES pictures for a book and provided a chance to reach out to a large general audience. I’ve been fortunate to have excellent support for printing and good experience using MOAB papers. “Licht & Farbe” was my most extensive exhibition thus far. Being able to show my pictures to the public in this large format, lit up as Diasecs, was very moving for me. I was so delighted by the overwhelming response.

Can you tell me the size of your exhibition prints?

Most prints were 120cm x 80cm, while the Diasecs were 180cm x 120cm in size and those in lightboxes were 120cm x 80cm.

You’ve mentioned your book a couple of times. Can you tell me its title and whether it is currently available to buy?

The title of the book is “ICESCAPES”. Unfortunately, it’s a book printed on demand, because the production is very expensive (€160.00) - only a few people ordered the high quality print. The book combined with the exhibition (“Colours & Light” - ICESCAPES“) was perfect and now more and more people know me and my work. Next step for me is to find a publisher… that’s not easy for me because I’m not so famous ;-). Perhaps you have a suggestion?

Do you have any projects or ambitions for the future or subjects that you would like to explore further?

For the immediate future, I am working on a multi-vision show along with a talk. Furthermore, I am looking for galleries interested in showing my pictures. Long term I want to continue to explore both macro and landscape photography. We will see how things develop.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? Do you have other interests or hobbies?

I am always concentrating on my photography. There is no break - I’m always thinking of new ideas. I improve my workflow with Photoshop, I read publications, and I visit exhibitions and concerts.

I also like to spend time with my family. I like jogging and reading. All these things together contribute to creating a photo. I think every single image of mine is a mirror of myself, a mirror of my soul.

Is there someone - amateur or professional – that you would like to see featured in a future issue?

Sebastian Vogel is a very good amateur photographer in my opinion. It’s not his profession - he is a carpenter and he likes nature like me. Furthermore, he’s a good friend of mine.

Thank you, Birgit. If you’d like to see if Birgit has found more “Icescapes” over the winter it’s worth checking her website and social media.