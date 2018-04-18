Capture One for Landscape – Part One

Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





After a great deal of feedback from our readership about the Lightroom for Landscape series that myself and Joe Cornish recorded, we have since received quite a few enquiries about a similar series covering Capture One. That Capture One is a very capable editing tool is something that many people understand but it has historically had a reputation for being a bit obtuse in the way that it handles things. So it's good to hear from Joe that recent iterations of the software have not only improved usability somewhat but it is also a lot faster than it once was and has many more useful features for the creative editing of your landscape photographs.

An Introduction to Capture One

In this first episode, we will take a brief look at the way that the Capture One interface can be customised and a quick overview of the features. In future episodes, we will break down the use of each editing block and show how they are used in the editing of real world photographs.

If you have any questions about the video or general questions about Capture One, please add them in the comments below.