Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Anthony Shaughnessy, David Southern, Nicki Gwynn-Jones & Phillip William Jenner

Responses
By

Anthony Shaughnessy

Anthony Shaughnessy is a full-time landscape photographer based in Cheshire but spending most of his time in the more mountainous areas of Snowdonia and the Lake District. He struggles to make a living selling his prints at art fairs and online and one day hopes to make an actual profit.

artoflandscape.wordpress.com



David Southern landscape photographer

David Southern

Originally from the Wirral, but for many years resident in the Surrey Hills, David is never happier than battling the elements in pursuit of his passion for outdoor photography. His role in the World Wildlife Fund means he is well placed to understand how our runaway demand for natural resources is threatening the environment we depend on. His passion for the natural world is reflected in much of his photography and he has collaborated on recording WWF's conservation projects in Colombia, Malaysia and South Africa.

southernphotography.co.uk



Nicki Gwynn-Jones

I am a photographer based in Orkney. I have no formal training in either art or photography. I was awarded a Fellowship by the Royal Photographic Society in 2012, have exhibited widely both in the UK and in Florida and have work hanging in homes around the world. I am happiest when out in nature.

nickigwynnjones.zenfolio.com



Phillip William Jenner

My name is Phillip William Jenner , I live in The East Midlands & happen to be very fortunate to have the stunning Peak District on my door step. I am constantly looking for inspiration as I am to also inspire.
Although I have no formal training in photography, I have self taught myself how to use my camera & understand how it is works.

flickr.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

Anthony Shaughnessy

Anthony Shaughnessy 4x4 landscape photography portfolio

David Southern

Close to Home ~ Thursley Common

David Southern 4x4 landscape photography portfolio

Nicki Gwynn-Jones

The Shape of Water

Nicki Gwynn-Jones ~ The Shape of Water 4x4 portfolio

Phillip William Jenner

Bolehill in the Snow

Phillip William Jenner 4x4 portfolio

 

 



