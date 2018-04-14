Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year

Charlotte Parkin Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.





Grimsby-born photographer Paul Webster, has been announced as this year’s winner of the prestigious Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Award.

Cromdale-based Webster beat off strong competition from thousands of entries submitted by photographers from across the globe to win the prestigious title. His winning portfolio comprised of 3 magnificently evocative images shot in the mountain ranges of the Lochaber Geopark and Glen Affric with his Fujifilm digital camera. They included ‘Dreams and Nightmares’, a shot of light breaking through to light up Aonach Eagach whilst two ravens circled overhead; ‘The Mamores’, capturing the mists shifting past Sgor nam Fiannaidh, above Glen Coe; and ‘Wild Affric’, a tranquil shot of the landscape and the magnificent Caledonian pines that surround Loch Affric, dusted by the first snows of the winter.

‘Wild Affric’, also received one of 10 Awards, sponsored by the John Muir Trust, which owns and manages many of Scotland’s wild places.

Paul said: “When I got the telephone call, I was honestly just astonished to be told I'd won. There are so many landscape photographers I really admire that enter this competition, and to have come out on top is just unbelievable - I'm thrilled.”

Webster, 43, is no stranger to the Highlands having moved to Scotland 11 years ago with his wife Helen, where they set up the hugely popular ‘Walkhighlands' website. It was Paul’s love of Scotland's landscapes that came first, later leading to his interest in photography to enable him to share with others, and he has since written 14 guidebooks on walking.

The competition, now in its fourth year, is the brainchild of Perthshire based landscape photographer, Stuart Low who put it together to promote and inspire photographers of all levels to explore Scotland’s stunning landscapes and to promote Scotland’s natural, cultural and historic heritage to an international audience. Winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland and in a special edition book that will be launched on 27th March 2018.

The competition does a lot of good too. The images that the photographers capture of our iconic, and even unseen places, promote tourism and the book that showcases the winning images adds to that. Acting as a brochure for Scotland’s amazing places, it inspires visitors to follow in the footsteps of the photographers so they can experience the views for themselves. Even the exhibitions play their part, boosting numbers to galleries, small cafes and bookshops for example. Find out more at www.slpoty.co.uk

Book

The Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year – Collection 4 by Breeze Media. £27. ISBN: 978-0-9935413-3-9 On sale at http://slpoty.com/SLPOTY-Collection4-hardback

An exhibition of the competition winners will open at the Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh (TBC) in June 2018, in association with the Image Collective.

Here is a selection of the winners from this year's competition