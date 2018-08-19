My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

For this issue, we’re talking to the man behind the black cat: Damian Ward. Damian lives north-west of London in an area that is not one of the UK’s more obvious photographic honeypots but does have some rather nice woodland and includes the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. By working locally he is able to fit image making around work and family life and has a connection with a place that he can trace back to childhood.

Would you like to tell readers a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career to date?

I grew up in a small Oxfordshire village, surrounded by countryside and woodland, so being outdoors and wandering around fields and woodland has always been something I like to do. I still live close by, so the woodland and fields of my early years often feature in my photographs.

By the time I had completed my apprenticeship computers were commonplace and the reproduction process had changed considerably. The scanners and camera had been converted from film to digital and I started to use Photoshop to retouch and colour correct the fine art images

At school, I always preferred the more practical lessons like art, woodwork and cookery. I was not what you might call a studious person so I decided not to go down the path of higher education.