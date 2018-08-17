Thoughts on Beauty

The great artists are the ones who dare to entitle to beauty things so natural that when they’re seen afterward, people say: Why did I never realize before that this too was beautiful?

~André Gide

If you are like most people, looking at the photographs on this page, you may not consider that there’s something very wrong with them, at least according to many contemporary art mavens. What’s wrong with them is that that they are beautiful.

In today’s art world, that something is beautiful, may be reason enough to disqualify it from serious consideration. Still, to the chagrin of some in the art business, most people consider beauty and art as almost synonymous. To wit, if I asked you to think of a favourite work of art, odds are you will think of a work of art you find beautiful, even if you are schooled in the arts and capable of appreciating creative works that are, by design, not beautiful..