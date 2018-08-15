Landscape Conference News

10 weeks to go until the conference now and things are hotting up. We’re now in the middle of arranging for the audiovisual equipment and live streaming setup. Although we’re not sold out yet, we have sold more tickets already than we did in both previous years.



We’ve just announced the schedule for the two days and made day tickets available. So if you can’t make the full weekend, please come and visit us for a single day. You’ll still be able to submit your image for the conference exhibition too! The price for day tickets is £130 and you can book them on this page.



Click to see larger

Our final speaker has also been announced this week and I’m pleased to say that Nick White who we have interviewed previously about his Black Dots project , is giving the penultimate talk on Sunday . Joe Cornish will be interviewing Colin Prior as the final talk of the conference.



Conference Exhibition

If you are attending the conference - don’t forget we need your image submission for the conference by 27th September. We’ll be sending reminder emails out this week as well.



Call out for final lightning talks

Finally, if you’re interested in giving a short 10 minute presentation on one of your projects or on a subject of your choice, please get in touch as we have four Lightning Talk slots available on the Sunday ! Please give it a go, it’s a great way to focus yourself on a project and have some practise presenting it to a friendly audience.

Why not watch some of the community talks from 2016 to give you an insight into topics & how they work: