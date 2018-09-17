Featured Photographer

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Paul Hart (b. 1961) is a British artist-photographer whose work explores our relationship with the landscape in a humanistic and socio-historical sense. He graduated from Nottingham Trent University (UK) with a BA (Hons) in Photography in 1988. He has exhibited and published widely and his third monograph DRAINED (Dewi Lewis) is released in October.

Our collective view of the landscape has never really caught up with the industrialisation of agriculture and the extent to which this shapes the land. Paul’s work is in marked contrast to the Romanticism of much landscape photography – it has been described as sitting between documentary and landscape, and slipping into fine art (Elizabeth Roberts). Stillness and silence and a lack of people extend across his work, yet I can’t help but feel that his images could equally be described as portraits – of the land.

Paul concentrates on a precise geographical area, photographing intensively over a number of years. He is well known for his finely crafted silver gelatin prints and for the books he has produced to acclaim: TRUNCATED (2008) and FARMED (2016). A third – DRAINED – is out this autumn as well as the second edition of FARMED.

Firstly, congratulations on making The 250th Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2018.

Thank you! I first exhibited at the RA Summer exhibition in 2012. Chris Orr RA shortlisted two pictures from my series TRUNCATED. Of these ‘Portal’ was hung in Gallery II, and ‘Alien’ was selected but wasn’t hung! I continued to apply for a couple of years after that but wasn’t lucky enough to have work chosen. The selection process involves so many thousands of different works and it’s only relatively recently that the RA has accepted photography, so you can’t predict the outcome. But, this year is the RA’s 250th Summer Exhibition and with Grayson Perry as curator, I decided to give it a go again. Needless to say, I was really delighted that ‘Caulton’s Cottage’ from FARMED was selected and hung in The Sackler Galleries… Somewhat amusing I thought considering that this year was billed to be ‘the most colourful Summer Exhibition’ and yet my black and white picture of a tiny cottage in the Fens made the selection!