Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Hans-Ludwig Beinsen-Ruf, Linda McKnight, Margaret Soraya & Mark Hunneybell
Hans-Ludwig Beinsen-Ruf
I am photographing as an amateur since my early school-days (around the year 1960), starting with 24x36, continuing with 6x6, and now getting familiar with large format, always and only in black and white, on film. I develop the negatives and print the images in my own darkroom.
Linda McKnight
I have been a book designer, art director and photographer for several decades. I primarily designed photography or illustrated books and have become intimately familiar with the work of many photographers, whose work has influenced my own photography in both conscious and unconscious ways.
Margaret Soraya
Photographer Margaret Soraya has been photographing landscapes for 21 years since first relocating to the Highlands of Scotland. She has been awarded the Master Photographers Association Travel & Landscape Photographer of the year (UK) for the past 4 years and recently became the overall Scottish Master Photographer of the year 2017.
Mark Hunneybell
I am a keen Amateur Photographer based in West Yorkshire. I have a passion to capture dramatic Landscapes.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Hans-Ludwig Beinsen-Ruf
On my doorstep
Linda McKnight
Bonaventure Island, Quebec
Margaret Soraya
The Hebridean sea
Mark Hunneybell
Sunsets & Sunrises