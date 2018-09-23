End frame: East Branch, Middle Brook, Somerset County, New Jersey by William Neill

Dad, living on the edge of the Peak District, working his passion for photography around a full time job,twins and paying the bills. Likes film, whisky and Bongos (the campervans!) Facebook Fickr

Two wrong assumptions about people and place bring me to my selection for End Frame. A selection that challenged me to think more closely about both and to put aside those assumptions to find out more.

When you think of New Jersey, you may well, like me, think of the heavy industry, the casinos of Atlantic City, the songs of Bruce Springsteen and maybe even “The Sopranos”. Coupled with its proximity to New York, if you didn’t know any better (as I don’t), you would assume that one of the most densely populated states in the United States is just urban sprawl, turnpikes and factories.

Pushing beyond my stereotype-like assumptions of New Jersey, a cursory glance at a map shows you it's actually quite green. In fact, it calls itself “The Garden State”. On closer investigation, aside from mountain ranges and forest, the state has an almost Venetian like a lagoon with some interesting salt marshes that I’m sure if I was more local I would be paying them some serious attention.

Which brings me to William Neill. I first came across William’s work in his book “Landscape of the Spirit”, a richly coloured book of 72 mainly large format plates. William, to me, is a photographer who is synonymous with Yosemite National Park, the West Coast of the United States and in many ways he carries the torch of Ansel Adams. He has lived in and around Yosemite since the late 1970’s, through that proximity his photography reflects a close bond with the area and with Nature.

With my assumptions in place, imagine my surprise when I came across William Neill’s “East Branch, Middle Brook, Somerset County, New Jersey”. EBMBSCNJ, as I’ll call it, is a very Turner-esque, gently misty autumnal river scene. The thick band of floating leaves at the bottom of the shot in some ways block the viewer from entering the photograph. But once over that mental barrier, there is the calm of autumn emphasised by the lack of movement in the water and in the trees, creating perfect reflections. It is quite meditative.

I have EBMBSCNJ and two wrong assumptions to thank for making me a more mindful about my own photography - a mindfulness which I felt I lost a couple of years ago when I moved away from film photography.

EBMBSCNJ, has in many ways, led me to question my assumptions, not only about photographers (closer inspection of “Landscape of the Spirit”, reveals a lot of the photography was actually in New England), but also those assumptions regarding place and the land. One shouldn’t approach photography of the landscape with a closed mind based on assumptions, clichés and popular media. I need to go out there and explore, understand what I’m photographing, it’s history, its geography and the people of the land around me. When viewing the work of others, I need to dig that little bit further to build a deeper appreciation of the photographer and their wider work.