Sandra Bartocha

Sandra Bartocha Sandra Bartocha is a professional photographer & editor from Germany, lover of light, forests, the sea ... good coffee and everything visual. She loves combining still and moving images with the specific aim of creating images that evoke an emotional response. bartocha-photography.com





Sandra Bartocha is a professional photographer & editor from Germany, lover of light, forests, the sea ... good coffee and everything visual. She loves combining still and moving images with the specific aim of creating images that evoke an emotional response. You can read our Featured Photographer with Michela Griffith from August 2016.

On self expression, creativity and the essence of landscapes

The aim of photography is all about conveying the mood and sense of a place to an audience. Sandra Bartocha is going to explore those terms on the basis of her own path in photography and her latest project LYS.