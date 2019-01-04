My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Jon Gibbs is a professional landscape photographer from Norfolk. Until recently Jon co-ran a photographic gallery in North Norfolk but is now concentrating his efforts on photographic workshops whilst re-thinking his plans for the future. In the past Jon has appeared in numerous magazines and has success in major photographic competitions.

Tim spoke to Jon Gibbs for our Featured Photographer spot back in March 2013. You can read the original interview here. Jon was the very first winner of Take A View’s UK Landscape Photographer of the Year competition in 2007 and this success helped him to turn his dream of becoming a full-time photographer into a reality. After 10 years running the Saltmarsh Coast Gallery in Wells-next-the-Sea with Gareth Hacon, Jon has announced that the gallery will close this year, so we thought we’d find out what he plans to do in its place and how things have developed for him in the last 5 years.

Congratulations on keeping the Gallery going during an especially difficult decade. Has anything in particular prompted you and Gareth to call it a day, or is it simply time to do something different?

Thanks, it has been a great experience and we are justly proud of our efforts, especially as all we have known over the last ten years has been a state of economic uncertainty. Starting up an independent retail business takes a lot of guts and I have nothing but admiration for those who continue to do so, it is not easy. From our point of view, we’ve had some real peaks and troughs and over the last couple of years I think both me and Gareth have run out of steam and now we feel that perhaps it is better to move on; the timing certainly feels right.