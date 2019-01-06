174
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Dan Montesi, Kerry Gordon, Lucy Littleton & David Fanning
Dan Montesi
I am a guidance counsellor at a private school in Miami, Florida who enjoys the discovery of the great outdoors.
Kerry Gordon
I am relatively new to photography. My inspiration for getting a camera and learning how to use it was the times spent with my wife paddling the wilderness lakes and rivers of Northwestern Ontario and Northeastern Manitoba. While my photographic interests have expanded, my first love will always be the wild places of the north.
Lucy Littleton
I am a Shropshire based freelance photographer particularly focused on travel, landscape & lifestyle. Since graduating from University I have been lucky enough to be able to combine my two biggest passions in life - travel & photography. My travels are always inspired by photography and my work is continuously inspired by my travels & my never-ending bucket list.
David Fanning
I started learning about photography as a way to better illustrate the presentations I was making about long backpacking trips. I wanted to improve at capturing the grand landscapes these trips offered. Unexpectedly, I find I now mostly ignore the grand landscapes. I prefer the intimate landscapes that connect me more personally to what I value in nature.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Dan Montesi
Florida's Endangered Landscapes
Kerry Gordon
Silence and Solitude: A Wilderness Dialogue
Lucy Littleton
Sunset in paradise
David Fanning
Frozen River