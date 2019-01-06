Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a guidance counsellor at a private school in Miami, Florida who enjoys the discovery of the great outdoors.

flickr.com

I am relatively new to photography. My inspiration for getting a camera and learning how to use it was the times spent with my wife paddling the wilderness lakes and rivers of Northwestern Ontario and Northeastern Manitoba. While my photographic interests have expanded, my first love will always be the wild places of the north.

I am a Shropshire based freelance photographer particularly focused on travel, landscape & lifestyle. Since graduating from University I have been lucky enough to be able to combine my two biggest passions in life - travel & photography. My travels are always inspired by photography and my work is continuously inspired by my travels & my never-ending bucket list.

lucyrebeccaphotography.com

I started learning about photography as a way to better illustrate the presentations I was making about long backpacking trips. I wanted to improve at capturing the grand landscapes these trips offered. Unexpectedly, I find I now mostly ignore the grand landscapes. I prefer the intimate landscapes that connect me more personally to what I value in nature.

rawahranger.com