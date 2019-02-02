Paul Hill

Paul Hill Paul Hill's early career in the 60s and early 70s moved from newspaper reporter to photojournalist. In 1974 he moved to academia, first as Lecturer and as head of Creative Photography at Trent Polytechnic. hillonphotography.co.uk





Paul Hill's early career in the 60s and early 70s moved from newspaper reporter to photojournalist. In 1974 he moved to academia, first as Lecturer and as head of Creative Photography at Trent Polytechnic.

At this time he also set up the 'Photographer's Place', a residential photography workshop with a prestigious guest list - Martin Parr, Thomas Joshua Cooper, John Blakemore, Brian Griffin, Raymond Moore, Fay Godwin, Lewis Baltz, Bill Jay, Hamish Fulton, Andy Earl, Aaron Siskind, Paul Caponigro, Jo Spence, and Cole Weston (note the strong landscape leaning).

His work is in the art collections of the likes of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; National Museum of Photography, Film and Television, Bradford; Arts Council England; Bibliotheque Nationale, Paris; Museum of Modern Art, Stockholm and many more. A major influence on contemporary British photography, he was made a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society in 1990 and, four years later, was awarded an MBE by The Queen for services to photography. Between 1995 and 2010 he was a professor at De Montfort University, Leicester, and set up the MA in Photography course in 1996, which was of the first in Britain.

Landscape Photography Is Just Not About The Land - or Photography

Teacher, author and photographer, Paul Hill, a former journalist and climbing instructor, offers a provocative alternative vision of landscape photography that advocates that we could make more interesting landscape images by being ourselves.

If you need more you can use this too:

Do photographers ever consider what motivates their choice of location when setting out to do landscape photography? Why did we go there in the first place? What are we looking at? Is it what confronts us? Or are we trying to make a certain type of photograph we admire - and just replicate it?