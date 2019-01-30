Photographing for Others

Art is a human activity, consisting in this, that one person consciously, by certain external signs, conveys to others feelings he has experienced, and other people are affected by these feelings and live them over in themselves. ~Leo Tolstoy

In a letter to an aspiring young poet, Rainer Maria Rilke advised, “This above all—ask yourself in the stillest hour of your night: must I write? Delve into yourself for a deep answer. And if this should be affirmative, if you may meet this earnest question with a strong and simple 'I must,' then build your life according to this necessity … Then try, like some first human being, to say what you see and experience and love and lose.”

If I had to answer Rilke’s question as originally asked, about writing, my answer indeed would be, “I must.” But I can’t say that the same is true for photography. I never felt that I must photograph, and yet I still dedicate a great portion of my life to it. This is because Rilke’s second advice—to say what I see and experience and feel—is eminently more important to me than what medium I use to do so. I did not choose photography for this purpose originally, it just happened to be available to me at the time I realised I wanted to express myself creatively.

It is easy, sometimes, to accept advice without questioning, on the sole base that it is offered by a figure of authority, or that it sounds important or noble.

If at the same time I was more skilled in painting or in playing the violin than I was in photography, I would likely be a painter or a violinist today. More important, I would still preach the value of self-expression just as passionately.

It is easy, sometimes, to accept advice without questioning, on the sole base that it is offered by a figure of authority, or that it sounds important or noble. None of these qualifications, however, necessitates that the advice is good, true, or even tenable. One such bit of advice often given to photographers is this: “photograph for yourself.” Seemingly simple, wise, and self-evident, it is a motto I promoted to others and claimed for myself for three decades. And then I asked myself whether, if I woke up tomorrow to find a world in which I was the only human being (coincidentally, one of my favourite recurring dreams), I would still photograph. The answer, “not likely,” flashed in my mind instantly, followed by the realisation that it could not be congruent with my claim of photographing for myself. Upon further thought, I realised that, while not entirely false, my claim of photographing for myself was, at best, only partially true.

There is only one photographer I know who could have claimed to only photograph for herself. Her name was Vivian Maier. She became known to the public when someone purchased a box of exposed film at a yard sale, unexpectedly discovering some brilliant street photography by a woman who lived her life ostensibly as a nanny, but who photographed profusely during her lifetime, never showing her work to anyone. Some of the exposed film was not even developed. There is little doubt that Maier would have been mortified to learn what would become of her work and her story after her death, which I find tragic. But it does prove that some people do, indeed, photograph only for themselves. Much as I liked to believe otherwise, I am not one of these people.

I’m treading on thin ice here. I am an introvert. I spend most of my time by myself, and I have written many times about the futility of catering to other people’s demands. And yet, I know in my heart that if I could not show my photographs to others, I likely would never touch a camera again. Being a rational thinker, this is a paradox I could not let stand. I recognised that I had to be wrong about something, but I was not sure what that thing was, until a recent re-reading of a favourite book.

Harry Haller, protagonist of Hermann Hesse’s Novel, Steppenwolf, is introduced as a person of fine taste, an expert in the arts, an admirer of Mozart, and one who despises such simplistic things as the foxtrot dance, or then-popular music such as Valencia by José Padilla. Later in the book, Haller shares his highbrow views with a club musician named Pablo. It was Pablo’s response that gave me pause. This is what he said: “Mozart, perhaps, will still be played in a hundred years and Valencia in two will be played no more—we can well leave that, I think, in God’s hands. … We musicians, however, we must play our parts according to our duties and our gifts. We have to play what is actually in demand, and we have to play it as well and as beautifully and as expressively as ever we can.”

Can it be true? Can one cater to popular demand while still being expressive? Some may argue, but for others, such as classical musicians, scriptwriters, actors, etc., the answer is—unequivocally—yes. That something is in popular demand does not mean it cannot also be made personally-expressive.

Another important distinction to consider is this: one may cater to existing demand, or one may create a demand by offering something desirable to others. In fact, I think it is fair to say that in art all popular demand began as esoteric demand. Recognising that I do, in fact, photograph for others is not in contradiction to my aspiration of being a creative and self-expressive artist. However, while I can be creative in many ways without anyone ever knowing it, it would be silly of me to strive for self-expression if I have no one to express things too. After all, I already know my thoughts and feelings.

On the other extreme, one who photographs only what is popular, and only because it is popular, may still be expressive to a degree, but such a person cannot claim to be creative. It follows that, in order to be both creative and expressive, one must fall somewhere along the continuum between photographing for self and photographing for others, but not at either extreme.

In attempting to determine the degree to which I photograph for myself, I turned to the wisdom of Minor White.

“If I have anything to give you through camera,” White wrote, “it must be of myself.... A gnawing burns inside... to make something of myself worth giving.” To be self-expressive is exactly that: to make something of myself worth giving. My goal, then, can be said to be this: to find a means of expressing myself creatively so that others will find it worthy of their attention.

To proclaim publicly—to others—that I photograph for myself is to contradict myself. If I truly photographed entirely for myself, there would be no rational reason for me to inform others of this fact, or even of the fact that I photograph at all. I photograph for myself, certainly, but never only for myself. The things I do only for myself, I have no need to declare.

Unless you are of the same sort as Vivian Maier, photographing “for yourself” is always a matter of degree. More important, in my mind, is not that you photograph for others, but who those others are that you find worth creating for, and why. My philosophy on the matter, expressed in an essay I once wrote pondering who my audience is, is this: create for those with whom you have things in common. In this way, you may remain true to what you wish to express, rather than have to tailor your work consciously to the tastes or expectations of others.

I have been photographing long enough to know that there is an audience for my kind of work, and therefore I don’t need to concern myself consciously with others’ demands and expectations as I work.

It is a liberty I don’t take for granted, and I am grateful for it. I feel rewarded by it, and it motivates me to strive to excel in my work, but if that was not the case, I would not be as motivated to persist in photography, and likely would consider other means of expression.So long as I photograph, I wish to continue to offer my audience reasons to find my work interesting and worthy. Indeed, I believe that this interest among my audience is owed directly to my photography being creative and expressive according to my own sensibilities, rather than “more of the same.”

So long as I can practice photography in this manner, catering to—but not hindered by—others, I will continue to photograph, and I have no problem admitting that I photograph for others. Without these others, I likely will not photograph at all. But this will also be true if I felt I had to compromise my creative independence for the sake of others. Those who expect me to do so, I do not consider among my audience.