Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Bret Edge Bret Edge is a nature and adventure photographer in Moab, Utah. The primary focus of his work are the diverse landscapes of the Colorado Plateau. moabphotoworkshops.com



Fenella Ross-Elmer I'm a semi professional photographer with a love for the sea coasts and landscape, I like the darker aspects of the images I collect, I am a keen and learning photographer, exploring techniques and ideas to make dramatic responses. fenellarossphotography.co.uk



Ian Bramham I'm an architect who also enjoys landscape photograph ianbramham.com



Monica Almada Gouveia I am a London based freelance photographer, who mainly captures landscape and travel photography, but has worked in Greece the past two summers as a sports/portrait photographer. monicaalmadagouveia.wixsite.com





Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Desert Reflections

Highland Dereliction 2018

The Alps in Winter

Home from home