Reflecting on Minimalism

Keith Beven is Emeritus Professor of Hydrology at Lancaster University where he has worked for over 30 years. He has published many academic papers and books on the study and computer modelling of hydrological processes. Since the 1990s he has used mostly 120 film cameras, from 6x6 to 6x17, and more recently Fuji X cameras when traveling light.

Minimalism in art is not to everybody’s taste but has quite a long history in landscape photography, arguably starting with Stieglitz’s “Equivalents”: images of clouds that he intended to evoke an emotional response in the viewer in a similar way to a piece of music1. These were minimalist in concept rather than execution but were taken in the same period (starting in 1922) as the extreme minimalism that was introduced into art by the White on White canvas of Kasimir Malevich (1918) following on from his black square on white ground of 1915.

In fact Malevich was not the first to produce monochrome paintings – others like Paul Bilhaud and Alphonse Allais had done so in the late 19th Century but with explanatory titles (such as the "Combat de Nègres dans un tunnel" of Bilhaud, or "Récolte de la tomate par des cardinaux apoplectiques au bord de la Mer Rouge" of Allais). In the case of Malevich, he did not consider himself as a minimalist but as a suprematist2. Suprematism was both anti-materialist and anti-utilitarian, with the aim of expressing "the supremacy of pure artistic feeling", such that the depiction of any real objects or landscape was held to be unnecessary.

Minimalism is more usually applied to the later movement of artists starting in the 1950s. One of those artists was Yves Klein3 (though he also spanned new realism, conceptual art, performance art and photography).

He produced a series of monochrome canvases starting in 1949, most notably those in IKB (International Klein Blue) (see below). In the late 1950s artists such as Frank Stella with his series of Black Paintings and later Donald Judd, Dan Flavin, Carl Andre, Sol LeWitt and Robert Morris were labelled as minimalists. They did make use of everyday materials and objects in their art (most famously the piles of bricks of Carl Andre, which coincidently were also given titles as Equivalents) but they sought to reduce art to its most fundamental expression; “to engage the viewer in an immediate, direct and unmediated experience... it [minimalism] proposed a new way of looking at the world.”

This extreme minimalism does not really work in photography, however. A blue sky needs a cloud, bird, or plane; snow and sand need at least some texture or geometric form

This extreme minimalism does not really work in photography, however. A blue sky needs a cloud, bird, or plane; snow and sand need at least some texture or geometric form (see IMB #1 above). Minimalism has been discussed before in On Landscape, notably in Thomas Peck’s commentary on Island in the Mist, Iceland by Colin Westgate in Issue 136. There he suggests that minimalism might be more acceptable in photography than in painting because the purely abstract is being leavened by some features recognisable to the viewer: “A minimalist photograph is still rooted in reality. The image is of something identifiable. Admittedly it’s pared down, isolated, simplified, but it’s still something real. A hook for the viewer to hang interpretation on. That link to reality is important – it settles the eye and the mind. The viewer can relax – s/he understands what the image is of. Pictorial enjoyment ensues."6 One of the most well-known (and most expensive) fine art landscape photographs of modern times (The Rhine II, 1999 by Andreas Gursky7) is minimalist in this sense. Clearly, (very large) minimalism appeals to some collectors’ tastes.

The Stieglitz Equivalents were an explicit example of this paring down. He stated that: "I wanted to photograph clouds to find out what I had learned in forty years about photography. Through clouds to put down my philosophy of life … My aim is increasingly to make my photographs look so much like photographs that unless one has eyes and sees , they won't be seen – and still everyone will never forget them having once looked at them8. They were about the nature of seeing and of photography itself, and the response of the viewer to the photograph. He viewed them as abstractions of reality to the extent that the correct orientation of the image was not important. He exhibited several of the images turned sideways or upside down, in part it seems to encourage the viewer to reflect on the emotions provoked by the images, not only on the fact that they were images of clouds. We can find a contemporary resonance in the words of Michael Kenna: "I use photography as a vessel for visual material to flow through, to encourage conversation with the viewer. I try to present a catalyst and invite viewers to tell their own stories"9.

The emphasis on concentrated looking and seeing is stressed in many teachings about photography. Minimalist photography has often been linked to Zen and Buddhist philosophies, including in the teachings of Minor White and the more recent Contemplative Photography school10. David Ulrich, cites his teacher and mentor Minor White: “When you try to photograph something for what it is you have to go out of yourself, out of your way to understand the object, its facts and essence. When you photograph things for what “Else” they are, the object goes out of its way to understand you.” This conveys the feeling of a Zen koan but perhaps does not help many of us too much. Michael Kenna, who has often travelled to Japan and Korea, has referred explicitly to the influence of Zen in his work and, more helpfully, has said: “I often think of my work as visual haiku. It is an attempt to evoke and suggest through as few elements as possible rather than to describe with tremendous detail11”

In the 1950s the tendency towards the minimalist movement in painting was reflected by photographers such as Harry Callahan12. Interestingly he has written that his move in this direction was greatly influenced by a lecture given by Ansel Adams in Detroit in 1941 when he showed some intimate landscape images. Callahan comments: “I felt I could photograph walls or whatever was available in the Midwest. I didn’t care about photographing mountains and Ansel freed me to photograph the non-spectacular”13. Although he did not really consider himself to be a landscape photographer Callahan took photographic minimalism to a greater extreme than almost any photographer before (albeit much copied since). With some very simple, very recognizable, realistic elements (for example Weed against Sky, 1948), he managed to convey so much more.

More recently, the monochrome images of Michael Kenna and the long exposure seascapes of Hiroshi Sugimoto have become well known (and also well copied). In colour, the sequences of minimalist atmospheric photographs of Garry Fabian Miller across the Bristol Channel, Richard Misrach across San Francisco Bay and Robert Weingarten across Santa Monica Bay are all wonderful variations along the same minimalist theme14. In these latter examples, there is often only an atmosphere, landscape elements only become apparent when the view is relatively clear (though even then they are only minor elements of the images). They are intended as evocations of change at their particular locations (in each case taken from the house of the artist) but they are also exercises in the potential for light and colour to move the viewer in a similar way to the Stieglitz Equivalents. Perhaps they would be less effective in this respect if they were only atmospheric colour, without the occasional glimpse of the other side of the channel or bay that provides that root in reality so that “the viewer can relax”15.

I am attracted to minimalist photographs both in seeking images and viewing those of others. But in a spirit of questioning my own practice in photography, I wondered why, exactly? There is an argument that simplicity can reveal the essence of things. I am not sure this argument is convincing, however, as my previous discussion of the Essence of Place would suggest16. Simplicity and abstraction are, in most landscapes, really rather difficult to find. Indeed, they may require specific photographic techniques to induce abstraction: using out of focus areas in the recent garden images of John Blakemore, or the flower images of Sandra Bartocha or Nicki Wynn-Jones; the long exposures of Michael Kenna and Hiroshi Sugimoto; or the intentional camera movements of Doug Chinnery, Valda Bailey, and others. Thus, they represent a rare (including the really rather rare IMB #1), extreme or constructed minimalism, so that if such images are to represent some deeper essence we must equate essence with the out of the ordinary; with the exception rather than the rule.

Perhaps the most convincing argument is that sometimes abstraction from all the complexity of the real world simply produces a magical result, a form of relief from all the distractions of daily life and Brexit.

There is also an argument that less is more. This was most forcefully propounded by Ad Reinhardt, an American abstract impressionist, who suggested: “The more stuff in it, the busier the work of art, the worse it is. More is less. Less is more. … Art begins with the getting rid of nature”17. This argument is also surely not tenable for the landscape photographer, who would wish to reflect at least some information content of the landscape in an image (or in the case of the cross-channel or bay sequences, in the sequence of images) while still producing a form of art (even if not Art). In his commentary Thomas Peck suggested that minimalism in Art can be pretentious; this is perhaps a fine example.

Perhaps the most convincing argument is that sometimes abstraction from all the complexity of the real world simply produces a magical result, a form of relief from all the distractions of daily life and Brexit. While others will embrace the detail and complexity of the landscape, seeking minimalist images promotes a way of looking closely for opportunities that might arise only occasionally. That requires looking in a focussed and concentrated way, to see and reveal things that might otherwise be overlooked (ideally, of course, without verging towards the pretentious, though see IMB #1 again!). Being open to seeing in this way is often presented as a Zen-like concept; to experience without personal or cultural filters in a state of “no mind”18 I think I prefer the more down-to-earth approach of Dorothea Lange: “The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera19

So what minimal information can be conveyed in such an image? The essence of minimalism is the simplicity and beauty of primarily form, but also colours and texture. Simplicity of form might support complex textures (e.g. Branching Tree near Muloi below), but complexity of forms is more difficult to balance by simplicity of texture and colour (though see Creation by Passing Ducks #5, #6 and #11 below, all taken within 15 mins, a sort of watery Equivalents). There tends to be quite a lot of negative space in many minimalist images, that results in a focus on the subject matter that is included. In some cases, perhaps just a horizon is sufficient (as in the case of the long exposure sea and sky images of Kenna and Sugimoto and The Sea Horizon No.9). This is the simplest way of introducing a form and abstracted texture into an image, but one that again many viewers can relate to from personal experience of looking out to sea.

Minimalist images can also invoke the concept of the “champs aveugle” (blind field) of Roland Barthes20, the way in which an image can imply or provoke reflection on what lies beyond the boundaries of the image. That empty, negative space (as in the Weed against Sky, 1948 and Hillside Fence, Japan, Study 2, 2002 examples above) invites some thought about the context, about what landscape the image is being abstracted from. How far does that space continue; what lies beyond the choice of frame? Of course, as photographers, we will all know that what lies beyond is often an obtrusive or dissonant element of landscape that we choose to crop out of the composition either in camera or in post-processing, but the viewer is free to speculate about a context and wider meaning without such distractions. The blind field can be misleading in this sense.

After this reflection, I think it is the potential for that magical element in simplicity that I am attracted to. I am not someone who is likely to go through the process of decluttering that is currently so fashionable; quite the opposite when it comes to cameras, lenses, and photography books. But there is appeal in simplicity of thought, simplicity of seeing, and the thrill of the chase in finding those elusive minimalist moments in the viewfinder. Edward Weston expressed this rather well 75 years ago, including a comment on simplicity of gear: ”Good composition is only the strongest way of seeing the subject. It cannot be taught because, like all creative effort, it is a matter of personal growth. In common with other artists, the photographer wants his finished print to convey to others his own response to his subject. In the fulfilment of this aim, his greatest asset is the directness of the process he employs. But this advantage can only be retained if he simplifies his equipment and technique to the minimum necessary, and keeps his approach free from all formula, art-dogma, rules, and taboos. Only then can he be free to put his photographic sight to use in discovering and revealing the nature of the world he lives in.”21

