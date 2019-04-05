Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Kieran Metcalfe, Luke Dell, Tim Prebble & Waldemar Matusik

Responses
Kieran Metcalfe

Amateur Landscape photographer and recent winner of the UK #NP70Moments competition in celebration of our National Parks. A graphic designer by trade who loves spending time in the outdoors, especially the Peak District, to unwind from the busy freelance lifestyle.

kieranmetcalfephotography.co.uk



Luke Dell

Luke Dell is a CAA approved drone operator and is passionate about capturing landscapes from the sky.

sankofadroneservices.co.uk



Tim Prebble

I am a composer of photos, film scores and sound design. Based in Karehana Bay, New Zealand I explore a deep love and respect for landscapes via field recording and XPAN long exposure film photography.

timprebble.com



Waldemar Matusik

My name is Waldemar Matusik and I am self taught amateur photographer based in Bathgate. My photography journey first started in 2016 and from the first moments; I fell in love with it. I like to create Images which show the beauty of our planet using different techniques.



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Kieran Metcalfe

A morning in the Grand Canyon

Luke Dell

The Last Winter

Tim Prebble

Wanders with my XPAN

Waldemar Matusik

The Forth Bridges



