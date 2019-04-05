180
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Kieran Metcalfe, Luke Dell, Tim Prebble & Waldemar Matusik
Kieran Metcalfe
Amateur Landscape photographer and recent winner of the UK #NP70Moments competition in celebration of our National Parks. A graphic designer by trade who loves spending time in the outdoors, especially the Peak District, to unwind from the busy freelance lifestyle.
kieranmetcalfephotography.co.uk
Luke Dell
Luke Dell is a CAA approved drone operator and is passionate about capturing landscapes from the sky.
Tim Prebble
I am a composer of photos, film scores and sound design. Based in Karehana Bay, New Zealand I explore a deep love and respect for landscapes via field recording and XPAN long exposure film photography.
Waldemar Matusik
My name is Waldemar Matusik and I am self taught amateur photographer based in Bathgate. My photography journey first started in 2016 and from the first moments; I fell in love with it. I like to create Images which show the beauty of our planet using different techniques.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
