Jo Stephen

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I'm also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape.

Jo’s images have been punctuating my social media feeds for a while now, soft and personal expressions of her relationship with nature and the seasons, a perfect escape for the urban and the world weary. Her ‘A Year in Nature’ little squares are a good reminder of our country’s biodiversity where man has had a lighter touch. Hers was among several names that I know who graced the latest International Garden Photographer of the Year awards and for me it was a pleasure to see these individual interpretations doing well in the Abstract Views category. In 2018 Jo was awarded a bronze medal for a Portfolio of Photography at the RHS London Plant and Art Fair. We featured some of her images earlier this year in our 4x4 Portfolio and in this issue we’ll find out a little more about Jo and her passions.

Would you like to start by telling the readers a little bit about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

I was born in London but grew up in the West Country, Alexandria in Virginia and New Delhi in India, so I guess I’m what’s known as third culture. I went to so many different schools, but my favourite was multi-cultural. I love everything about exploring different cultures and my childhood was peppered with exotic foods, words and sensations.

I’ve always been happiest alone and in nature. Not that you are ever alone in nature. I built a den in the garden hidden in the hedge and dreamt of living in it, away from the people world.

I took my O levels (that shows my age) in India and am still in touch with most of the class of 1985, despite us being spread across nearly every continent. For kids that led transient lives travelling we have managed to find a point in our life to put down some roots and stay connected. These connections reinforce my belief that we are all the same and seek the same things: love, security and purpose.