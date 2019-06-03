184
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Maxime Daviron, Neil McCoubrey, Stefano Gelli & Tim Peterson
Maxime Daviron
I went into photography pretty early, as a kid, with disposable cameras. Year after year, that took a more important place in my life. Quite quickly, it became primordial, passing from simple tool of testimony to a real medium of expression. My pictures turned globally around nature, until I discovered the Pyrenees mountains by setting in southern France during the summer of 2011.
Neil McCoubrey
I am a PhD student researching into the creative practices of a landscape photographer at Edinburgh Napier University. I am trying to understand why a landscape photographer chooses a particular location, particular subjects and then arranges the final composition. How does the photographer recognise the opportunity for making a photograph?
Stefano Gelli
I was born in Livorno 53 years ago. I have been taking photographs since 1985. I initially worked for a sports agency. In 2011 I dedicated myself to the spherical pano and for two years I have been dealing with the landscape. I deal with tours in Val d'Orcia. I hope to translate my website into English as soon as possible.
Tim Peterson
I have been retired for 7 years, living in a 5th wheel RV and moving about the western USA. Skiing and photography are my 2 hobbies and I am slowly getting better at both.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
