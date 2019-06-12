Foto Fest 2019

Fotospeed has announced that they will be hosting Foto Fest 2019 as the festival heads into its fourth year. Once again, the festival brings together 4 talented photographers to deliver talks about the inspirations, techniques, and stories behind their images. You will also have access to the market place featuring industry leading brands and take advantage of some very special offers. The market place is open and free to anyone who wishes to visit with or without a ticket for the talks.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about Foto Fest 2019, including details of the talks. If you have any additional questions, you can contact the Fotospeed team at sales@fotospeed.com or 01249 714 555.

Event details

Where is it?: University of Bath, Bath When is it? : 8th September 2019 What time? : 9.30am – 5.00pm How much are tickets to Fotospeed talks? : £40 day pass How much is the Market Place? FREE with or without a ticket to Fotospeed Talks



Speakers

Martin Parr

Arguably one of the most legendary documentary photographers of his generation, Martin Parr will be headlining Foto Fest 2019. With over 100 of his own books published – and another 30 edited by him – Parr is most noted for his humorous and anthropological observations of human habits through the lens of social class structures.

At Foto Fest, Parr looks at his long career in photography and finishes with work from his recent National Portrait Gallery exhibition earlier this year.

Rachael Talibart





Award-winning photographer Rachael Talibart is most known for her Sirens portfolio, critically acclaimed photographs of stormy seas, named after creatures of myth and legend. Her work has been exhibited around the world, and she delivers photography workshops and tours as the owner of f11 workshops.

For Rachael, the coast isn’t the end of the land; it is the beginning of imagination and possibility. In her Foto Fest talk, Rachael will explain some of the techniques – from the conventional to the experimental – that she uses in her own work, why she makes the images that she does, and how she generates the ideas behind her work. In an age when it sometimes seems as though everyone is a photographer, Rachael will encourage you to create coastal images that stand out from the crowd.

Tom Way



Tom Way is an award winning professional fine art wildlife photographer who has been awarded in various international competitions including the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Spending the majority of his time overseas, Tom’s main passion is Africa where assignments have seen him focus on Elephants and Lions in Kenya, and Leopards in Zambia.

In his talk, Tom will discuss what it takes to be a Wildlife Photographer, tackling the issues of light, angles, and how to compose a sellable image. You’ll hear stories of Tom’s adventures abroad and how he went from working in a gym to taking and exhibiting wildlife images around the world.

Nigel Danson



Nigel Danson became a full-time landscape photographer after a life-changing accident at Yosemite Park, which caused him to leave his job as CEO of a software company he founded – something he describes as the best decision he ever made.

In his talk, Nigel will look at the tips, tricks, rules, and processes that he has learnt through making over 100 landscape photography videos that will help you improve your images and create prints that you’ll want to hang on your wall.

What's Included with the ticket

4 incredible talks from 4 world-renowned photographers

FREE all-day parking

FREE entry to Fotospeed Market Place - access exclusive show deals for one day only

Live demonstrations, technical advice and all the latest equipment

Marketplace

There will also be an opportunity to get help and advice from our experts and enjoy some amazing event only deals. We will be featuring these top brands and more:

Fotospeed, Kaiser Fototechnik, Clifton Cameras, Sony, Lee Filters, Rotolight, Canon, The RPS, and more

Foto Fest tickets are on sale at http://fotofest.co.uk/