The restorative effects of landscape photography

When people find out that I am a photographer, inevitably, they ask how I got started. In response, I tell the story of my journey from novice to now, making sure to highlight the time I spent shooting and developing black and white film. I reminisce fondly on time spent in a darkroom because to me, it is a peaceful space. When I explain it to people, I talk about how developing film is a meditative process, where the rest of life’s worries and stresses fall away for the time that I am in the darkroom. If I am thinking about dodging and burning, or chemical baths and film reels, I cannot help but to be fully invested in that moment. In hindsight, it has occurred to me that all aspects of landscape photography have been restorative for me, not just my time in the darkroom. That is part of why I have made it a centrepiece in my life. It encourages me to travel, explore in nature, practice mindfulness, develop connections with the world around me and create something of beauty.

Although I have always thought about the positive impact landscape photography has on my own life, I only recently realised that photography has therapeutic value for others. The realisation came while I listened to a photography podcast featuring William Patino, a landscape photographer out of New Zealand1. William said that several years ago he’d been diagnosed with depression and photography helped him manage it. In his own words, “photography was this tool that allowed me to kind of see colour and hope and beauty in the world again. Depression just really made me very numb to everything and photography was a tool that helped me feel alive.” That is a powerful sentiment that resonated strongly with me. Among other things, photography has been a way for me to celebrate the beauty of the world and to hear someone else verbalise my feelings were strange. Of course, I’ve always known that I use photography to celebrate nature, and of course, I’ve always known that I found happiness in the act of creating art. However, until hearing that interview, it never occurred to me that those two things were two sides of the same coin.

Time spent in nature has long been known to have health benefits. Gregory Bratman, a graduate student at Stanford University, conducted a study to measure brain function before and after a person was immersed in nature. Participants were asked to describe their baseline level of brooding, worrying over the same issues repetitively or fretting, and they were scanned to measure blood flow in the brain. This preceded a 90-minute walk in either a park-like setting or along a high-traffic area. After the walk, participants were scanned again and in the case of those who walked in a natural setting, their subgenual prefrontal cortex showed less blood flow. In other words, the portion of their brain associated with morbid rumination was quieter. That is a significant finding. In a Psychology Today article, Emily Deans MD notes that morbid rumination is a problem described often in depressive and anxiety disorders2. According to a New York Times article, Mr. Bratman is quoted as saying that these results “strongly suggest that getting out into natural environments” is a way to improve the mood of city dwellers3. The findings for this study were published on July 14, 2015, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America4.

A similar study on the effects of shinrin-yoku (taking in the forest atmosphere or forest bathing) was published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine in January 2010. The study involved 280 participants and 24 forests across Japan, using those green spaces as sites for the field tests. On the first day of the experiment, groups of 12 were exposed to either a city environment or a forest environment, followed by a second day in the opposite setting. Several times throughout both days, salivary cortisol, blood pressure, pulse rate, and heart rate variability were measured. The results showed that forest environments promoted lower concentrations of cortisol, lower pulse rate, lower blood pressure, greater parasympathetic nerve activity, and lower sympathetic nerve activity than do city environments5.

The growing fields of nature therapy and ecopsychology are based on studies such as these, where empirical data shows that there are health benefits associated with exposure to nature. In some areas of the country (US), doctors now write prescriptions for walks in the park as preventative medicine, and patients are recovering faster from injury or illness when given access to green spaces. Using ecological and psychological principles, we are encouraged to expand on the emotional connection we have with nature and develop sustainable lifestyles. We are being asked to spend time outdoors in order to improve our overall well-being.

For many of us, the idea that time spent in nature has healing elements is not a revelation. I’ve always felt that John Muir, a naturalist and environmental philosopher, summarised my thoughts perfectly when he said, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." There are countless times I’ve been out in the field and felt immense joy, excitement, and peace based solely on the sights and sounds of the natural world.

In 2015, I saw two desert sunrises that were impossible to forget. The first was at Zabriske Point in Death Valley. We drove overnight from Las Vegas under cloudy skies, hoping to catch some decent light for sunrise. The clouds were thick, and from experience, I knew it could go one of two ways. If the clouds fully blanketed the area, the sunrise would be a dud. However, if the clouds broke enough for the light to reflect from underneath, we would have a fiery sunrise to start the day. Thankfully, we were blessed with the latter scenario. The colours in the sky dazzled me, and I could not contain my excitement. I distinctly remember yelling to everyone around me, “Are you seeing this?? Is everyone seeing this?!?” It was an incredible moment for me, and as I watched the colours shift across their cloudy canvas, I felt only joy. There wasn’t room for any of the stress of life at that moment, only happiness.

A few days later, I went to the Valley of Fire and got to spend sunrise alone in the desert. While the sky didn’t erupt the way it had in Death Valley, it’s still a precious memory to me. There is a feeling of serenity that comes with watching the world wake up, and I remember being filled with peace as I sat among the red rocks watching the sunrise. It is the same feeling I get when I am shooting the night sky. It took some time for me to be comfortable sitting outside in the dark, but now, the night sky is nothing short of magical to me. Coming from a light polluted area of the world, I feel particularly grateful when I can see the Milky Way. My worries are replaced with wonder every time I am lucky enough to watch the stars dance across the sky.

My most recent experience with this phenomenon occurred whilst visiting Olympic National Park. I had been planning the trip for months and was thrilled I would finally get to see the Hoh rainforest. It would be my first time visiting that type of forest. As we drew closer to the trip, the government shut down over a budget dispute and the national parks closed. Around the same time, that particular national park also experienced a windstorm that knocked down several trees. Blocked roads could not be cleared due to a lack of staffing. A few days before we flew across the country, I was frantically scouring local trail reports, trying to salvage the trip. In the end, we visited the Quinault rainforest. I remember feeling apprehensive, as there was no way to know if the trail reports were still accurate, or if the new plan would fall apart too. Once we arrived and I stepped on the trail though, I felt my anxiety disappear. It occurred to me that despite the speedbumps, the rainforest was still extraordinary and I was fortunate to spend time walking its mossy halls.

My conversations with other landscape photographers confirm that many of us hold nature in high regard. David Pasillas, a landscape photographer out of Maine, said, “For me, I’d argue that simply walking in nature is great for reducing stress, for several reasons. When you add in a creative component, photography in this case, it increases the therapeutic value because the creative flow is also therapeutic…I know that I can process stressors better in nature, and when I’m in the flow, I let them go completely.” What David is referring to is the concept that is commonly known as therapeutic photography. It is not a therapy technique, but rather a photographic process with restorative properties.

This type of restorative photography involves self-conducted photo-based activities, where one takes photos or is involved in photographic activities as a way of dealing with the challenges in their lives. Since this is self-initiated, there is no professional counsellor or therapist working with the person and as such, there is no formal therapy session involved. Instead, it is the photo activity - taking photos, viewing photos, posing for photos, discussing or talking about photos, and imagining or visualising photos, etc. - that facilitates change for a person.

The distinction between therapeutic photography and art therapy is an important one. As Jennifer Lepke MPS, ATR-BC, LCAT, art psychotherapist and founder of The Art Therapy Nest in NY points out, the term therapy “entails the guidance of a licensed professional”. Photo-activities may produce positive changes, but they do not replace the support one receives from a licensed therapist. Furthermore, it should be noted that self-initiated photo-activities may trigger the need for a formal therapy session. To help understand the difference between restorative photo-based activities and creative art therapy, she gave the example of a client who, based on their diagnosis, lived life in extremes. During their time together, they talked about the concept of balance. The patient was then asked to take photos that illustrated balance in order to help clarify the idea in their mind. Those photographs were analysed in their next session together, as a tool to help the patient. As Jennifer explained, the thing that separates therapy from self-initiated healing exercises is that therapy involves analysis, feedback and support from a qualified professional. She suggests it may be helpful, for the purposes of understanding the distinction, to think of therapeutic photo-activities as mindful photography.

The potential benefits from restorative, mindful photography are numerous. Photography has long been used as a means of communication and self-expression, which can be useful in facing topics that are difficult to verbalise. That, in turn, encourages self-awareness and fosters creativity. It is also a way to promote mindfulness, a meditation-like state that centres a person in the moment. That goes hand-in-hand with the idea that photography can provide a distraction, helping a person forget their worries or illness for a short time. It can also create emotional distance, which can be critical to viewing problems objectively. People involved in photography often report boosted self-esteem and confidence. Finally, according to a 2016 Drexel University study published in the journal Art Therapy, the very act of creating art lowers levels of the stress hormone cortisol.6

When I think about my own experiences with landscape photography, it is easy to see how it also falls under the umbrella of restorative or mindful photography. As I mentioned previously, so much of my photography involves meditative and mindful moments both in the field while searching for compositions and light, and while in the darkroom or editing. I’ve also used my images as a vehicle to communicate ideas and values, usually in conjunction with the written word. They express my mood, with colour, light and editing choices often being reflective of my emotions at the time. It is not always easy for me to communicate my feelings, so art is a way to manage that by being an emotional outlet and distraction. Finally, without a doubt, my photographic journey has had a direct effect on my confidence. I have learned to be braver about putting my art into the world, and to accept criticism with grace and grow from it. That, in turn, has boosted my overall self-esteem and improved the quality of my life.

Time and again, I hear similar sentiments from my peers in the landscape photography community. Many others find therapeutic value in their photo-activities, and that value is compounded by the time spent in nature capturing their images. James Crouch of The Eye of the Mind Photography - a landscape photographer, astrophotographer and educator based out of New England - explained that he felt like his photography saved him. James endured some events that left him struggling to find happiness and battling low self-esteem. To combat those problems, he made a conscious decision to recognise the little moments of joy that he stumbled across, no matter how insignificant they were. His photography was part of that transformation. “Going out to photo a sunrise or sunset is where it started. Each time, each experience, felt like therapy - minus having to put your problems on display to another person. Instead, that 'person' is what we view as the inanimate...The same divine light we carry is right in all of the things that are overlooked and underappreciated daily.

For so many landscape photographers, there is a reverence for nature that is reflected in our images. The natural world provides relief from the burdens of everyday life, with studies showing that time spent in nature has a measurable positive effect on our stress levels and state of mind.

I found myself taking more and more time to grow closer to, understand, and appreciate this feeling. In the process, I developed a necessary relationship with myself. I utilise these moments to step outside of all that is taking place, most importantly in my own life.” James found peace in nature, and his photography helped him distance himself to a place where he could better react and solve the issues he faced. Ultimately, his landscape photography was a tool for healing and growth.

For so many landscape photographers, there is a reverence for nature that is reflected in our images. The natural world provides relief from the burdens of everyday life, with studies showing that time spent in nature has a measurable positive effect on our stress levels and state of mind. Similarly, the act of creating art has a verifiable effect on our stress hormones. Photo-based activities act as both an emotional outlet and a catalyst for change, often helping people communicate and cope with difficult feelings or circumstances. On their own, either of those experiences can help someone improve or manage their physical and emotional health. However, when the recognised benefits of nature therapy combine with the benefits of restorative or mindful photo-based activities, such as during landscape photography, the effect can be astonishing. According to Dina Shapiro MPS, ATR-BC, LCAT, an art therapist based out of NY and VT, “Art is a bridge that connects how we affect our environment and how it affects each of us”. She believes that “Through the creative process and the immerse experience of being in nature, participants explore their complex inter-relationships as they are reflected in the choices they make. Our environment is a tool that can teach us in taking emotional responsibility for the world we create around us and within.”

Even if we do not consciously recognize the positive effects of landscape photography on our lives, they are evident by the value we place on the activity, which is reflected in our decisions surrounding it. Landscape photography often becomes an integral part of how we structure our days, be it in the plans we make for our vacations, to how we budget our money for gear, to how much of our time we devote to learning our craft. Considering the powerful benefits we receive from it though, it is easy to understand a photographer's zest for the landscape genre. It isn't just a way to “make pretty pictures”, but rather, a means to improve our overall health, well-being and quality of life.

