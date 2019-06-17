Iceland rock

Leslie Ashe I am an enthusiastic landscape photographer from Northern Ireland. The purchase of a Zenith B in 1972 began my interest in photography. Since retiring, my focus has been on landscape and I like nothing more than getting out into the landscape whether it is woodland, coast or mountain and losing myself in the process of finding images. lesashephotography.com





Having been to Iceland several times over the last 10 years I was aware that my collection of images tended towards the big vista. I decided that my 2018 visit would feature more detailed images. The reality was that the big vista was hard to resist but I did come away with some detailed images. This 4x4 collection, all from 2018, features different textures of rock found in the Western Fjords of Iceland.