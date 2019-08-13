Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Alex Nail Alex Nail is a professional mountain photographer and Mountain Leader based in Bath. alexnail.com



Barry Rosof I’m a native New Yorker. In 1991 I moved on business to Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, where I now reside. I spend my winters in a small town in Mexico’s Baja peninsula. flickr.com



Dan Dragos I am Dan, a simple and modest man seeking sensitivity in nature and inspiring love for nature. I firmly believe that art reflects the photographer's soul. dandragos.ro



Nils Leonhardt Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light. nilsleonhardt.com





Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Alex Nail

Melt in the Icelandic Highlands

Barry Rosof

Quiver Trees

Dan Dragos

The journey of two

Nils Leonhardt

Of Sea, Life and Freedom