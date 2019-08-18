My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Verity is a professional photographer based in Birmingham where she lives with her wife, Rachel, and their Spaniel/Saluki cross, Talisker. Verity is an ambassador for Zeiss, writes a monthly column for Practical Photography magazine and regularly creates imagery for organisations such as Visit Britain, American Express and Yorkshire Tea. Verity is happiest when outdoors in the landscape, especially during the early morning. Unsurprisingly, Verity is also a big fan of naps.

We spend a lot of time plotting our escape from cities and towns, without necessarily recognising the role that they play in shaping us. It’s easier to say what we don’t like about them, rather than what we do, and to overlook what they can offer. Seeing the images that Verity Milligan shares online, her love of the rural and the remote is clear, but look a little deeper and it’s also apparent that the city that she calls home – Birmingham, UK - is very important to her too. Cars can give us freedom, but also often mean that we ignore what is on our doorstep; an inability to drive (at the time) led Verity to seek out Birmingham’s open spaces and green corridors and fostered an affection for the city as a whole that remains today. Add to that the mutual support offered by the city’s creative community and it’s easy to see how Birmingham and its people have helped to foster her career as a photographer.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

Hi. Well, I grew up in Corby in Northamptonshire under the shadow of the steelworks and their inevitable demise. It was a very industrial setting, a new town made of concrete and the sweat of Scottish immigrants of whom I’m a proud descendant. The town itself wasn’t much to write home about, but it backed onto rural Northamptonshire and I was given free rein as a child to explore. In that respect, although it was very humble, I had an idyllic childhood. My father, who was a steelworker, had a keen interest in nature and we would go birdwatching regularly. He also taught me how to watercolour, and I spent much of my youth drawing and painting the birds and landscapes I’d witnessed. Unfortunately, being quite a literal artist, I lost a lot of confidence during A-level art which encouraged me to be more abstract in my approach. I floundered amongst painters who were far more dynamic and ended up with the only ‘D’ I’ve ever got in my entire life. The experience broke my heart and all my dreams of becoming an illustrator or painter fell away. However, I was the first in my family to attend University and I’m still grateful to this day to my parents for breaking the wheel and facilitating my education despite having very little. I took a very academic route with a plan to become a lecturer (which I did), but I was always undertaking some creative endeavour, whether that was writing or drawing.

How did you first become interested in photography and what kind of images did you initially set out to make?

I remember when I was a kid I had a little 35mm point and shoot and when I went away with the school I took lots of photos of the landscape (fields of crops, etc.) to much praise when the images were developed, but it wasn’t something I pursued. The first time I remember getting into photography was when my boyfriend at the time purchased one of the early Canon EOS range back in 2005. When that relationship broke down he took the camera with him but I soon found myself in a job as a cinema programmer/media technician which gave me access to lots of kit, including some Nikon D40 cameras. I started to really get into photography, especially landscape photography, in the summer of 2008 when I took a trip around Europe. The photos I took were universally terrible (and still up on my Flickr for anyone who is remotely interested) but it whetted my appetite. I guess because of my background enjoying painting landscapes as a child, it was natural for me to be interested in capturing the outdoors, although as someone who was finally rediscovering their lost creativity, I did try pretty much every genre (and to a certain extent, I still try and get out of my landscape comfort zone).

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

I think because I arrived at photography through a rather untraditional route, I missed out on a more formal introduction into the photographic world and its influences. I have a friend who undertook a photography degree and his knowledge astounds me and makes me wish I had the resources to return to University. However, at the moment I’m in the process of applying for a practice based PhD in the photographic field so this is something that is a possibility. In the photographic field, I would have to say that a lot of my influences have been contemporaries. When I started out capturing images of Birmingham (mostly because I couldn’t drive and felt rather stuck) there were a few other photographers in the city who were doing the same thing and I think that competitiveness between us helped facilitate creative growth for all of us. Now we’re all embarking on photography as a career in some shape or form and are very supportive of each other’s journey.

Very early on I spent a lot of time on Flickr and would be blown away by the quality of some of the imagery. I would try to replicate it and fail miserably because I didn’t have the knowhow and skill. I’m a very driven individual, and stubborn to boot, so I never give up. At the same time, I fully recognise that I’m always going to be in the middle of this learning curve, that there are no shortcuts, and there’s no place I’d rather be. In recent months I’ve been pulled in by the work of Fay Godwin. I don’t often work in monochrome, but in a way, I feel like I’m walking the same well-trodden path as photographers such as Fay. It’s hard not to feel in awe of her body of work but infinitely inspired by it too. This isn’t an easy field for women, especially not working class kids like me, so I find inspiration in my contemporaries such as Rachael Talibart et al, who are really smashing it and doing it as a full time career.

What advice would you give to someone moving to a big city and feeling overwhelmed? How do you get under its skin, and let it do the same to you, when your preferred habitat is quieter and more rural?

If they are a photographer (or even just someone who likes to be outside) I would suggest seeking out the inevitable green spaces that will be hidden amongst the urban swell. In my case, I started out by discovering the canals which were an oasis of calm amongst the hustle and bustle of the streets above. These places provide opportunities to explore a different side of the city and can harbour all kinds of wildlife just waiting to be witnessed. My approach to living in an urban environment is to try and see it as I would a rural landscape. There is a beauty to be found in architecture and the way buildings juxtapose with their surroundings. It can be difficult to pull out a composition but half the fun is in the challenge.

I would suggest seeing the city at dawn when it’s invariably quieter. The stillness is endearing, and it can be a calming experience, allowing you to see the city in a completely different (and often literal) light. Often, you’ll find there are vibrant communities of creatives who are thriving in urban spaces and their guidance and support can be vital for anyone coming to terms with a different environment. The plus side to living in any urban environment in the UK is that the countryside is never too far away, so when you’ve had enough you can head out to find some serenity.

To what extent do you feel that your photography has changed over the last 5 years, and what do you attribute that to?

Gosh. I think I’ve grown a huge amount over the last 5 years. Photography is an art that needs to be practised. I’m not sure you can improve a huge amount by studying and reading. It’s about getting out there and using your camera. I learn from my mistakes (most of the time), so making mistakes in the field is essential. The more you practise composing, the more you perceive the space in front of you. Whether you’re out on a shoot or not, the more it becomes second nature. My eye for composition has certainly improved. Five years ago I was predominantly using a wide angle to shoot landscapes, urban or otherwise, thinking that the best picture was the one that had the most going on, the most information. Now I realise that shooting with a wide-angle is one of the most difficult things you can do and it’s less about what you put into the image and much more about what you leave out. These days, if I’m shooting wide, I need to have a strong foreground to pull the viewer in, and a lot of the wide landscapes will be captured in portrait orientation. I shoot a lot more with telephoto lenses which provide the opportunity to really get into the heart of a composition and see things from a different perspective.

I’m a lot more considered about the images I take these days. It’s less of a ‘spray and pray’ approach and much more about trying to ‘see’ a composition prior to engaging the shutter. My editing style has somewhat toned down a little as well, I’m less cavalier with the contrast and saturation slider, taking a more natural approach. I’m even trying my hand at compositions that are more abstract in nature (take that, A-level art!). As I’ve said before, I’m very much in the middle of this endless learning curve, and I’m really enjoying the whole journey.

How important has it been to be part of a creative community, online and off, and to have developed such a strong connection with the city in which you live?

Being part of a community is huge because landscape photography can sometimes be quite a lonely pursuit. The online creative community is probably a little more problematic than the offline one because there are some big personalities who have the loudest and most opinionated voices, and that can be detrimental to the health of the community as a whole. Photography, as with all art, is a subjective medium and no one person has a monopoly on what is ‘good’ and what isn’t. I’m a firm believer that people should be allowed to be who they are and shoot what they want without fear of condemnation. We’re all on our own journey, and thank all that is beautiful that those journeys are infinitely different.

In terms of my connection with Birmingham, I can tell you now that I would not have a career if not for the good people of this city. Their engagement and support has been invaluable and I’ll forever be grateful. I’m so glad they really connected with the images I took and that they still take pride in my work. I’m also extremely grateful to the photographic community in Birmingham who support my creative endeavours and help me grow as a creative (and a human).

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

The first is one of the Ikon Gallery framed by cherry blossom in the spring. I found this little composition by accident whilst walking around the city before getting a train and it was just at the right time for the beautiful pink colours to come through. I just had my little X-Pro1 and 28mm lens with me as well as a 10-stop screw-in filter, but no tripod. I had to lean my camera on a concrete bench and captured a couple of exposures. It was probably one of those images that I’m most recognised for in Birmingham and to me it represents a moment in time when I realised that something was happening and I started on this adventure.

The second is from my favourite morning of photography ever, back in November of 2015. It was one of those mornings that makes you chase for another like it. I was in the Lake District with my best friend (and brilliant photographer) Rich Jones, and despite the weather forecast saying it would be cloudy, we took a trip out to Derwent Water to find mist, colour and light. It was magical from start to finish, but this image is the one that stands out to me most, everything just lines up and balances. I’m not sure anyone else sees it in quite the same way as me, but gosh it just makes me feel happy to look at it. It also brings up questions about whether or not it’s just light that makes an image. Now, if I could get another morning like that, that would be great.

The third image is a recent one of the best display of poppies I’ve ever seen. It’s part of a set of images that were my first to go truly viral. It was rather nuts watching my social media blow up, even with just the first iPhone shot I took of them. The images eventually went as far as China’s daily news and the print sales/enquiries I received off the back of the attention was rather astounding. Attention aside, it was one of those mornings when there wasn’t even a hint of mist on the drive over, but magically there was mist in the valley. It meant the whole experience was just so exciting and creatively fulfilling capturing the scene from pre-dawn up to the point the light got a little too much. I think in years to come I will look back at these images with great fondness.

Can you talk a little about the cameras and lenses you like to use and how they influence the images that you make? Has mirrorless won the day or have you reverted to full frame?

Ah, the inevitability of tech. I think, even from the beginning I wasn’t too fussed about aligning myself with a particular camera brand. As it happens I ended up using Canon cameras and lenses more by accident than design. Although I have flirted with the idea of going completely mirrorless, ultimately I still value the versatility of full frame cameras. My 5D Mk IV is a workhorse. I know it’s never going to let me, especially on commercial work. Lenses are also extremely important. I’ve recently become an ambassador for Zeiss so have access to some gorgeous prime lenses. I prefer to spend more on glass as I think that’s part of what makes an image sharp. When I was starting out I flirted with the cheaper end of the lens market, and I’m not saying there aren’t some gems in there, but they didn’t float my boat. I’ve just treated myself to a 5DSr as well, so any lens issues will be magnified. For now I’ll be sticking with full frame, but I’m always open to possibilities in the future.

How do you choose to process, print and present your pictures?

Loving the alliteration in this question. I think my processing style has evolved over the last 5 years or so and I have a rather refined workflow, but it’s different for each image. Editing is part of the journey for me. I love editing. I can spend 10 hours on an image and then delete it because there is something not right, or I personally feel I’ve overlooked it. However, I’m not one for really changing anything, more just bringing out what is there. Invariably I’ll begin in Lightroom to make minor adjustments, and then I’ll move the image over to Photoshop for some more intricate adjustments. Printing is something I’m still getting into, it’s another major learning curve and I’ve yet to master even the basics. I tend to leave my printing to professionals who have been in the game for many years and know exactly what they’re doing. There’s a lot of value in printing your work though. It really makes you think about the quality and composition in a way that digital images can mask. I love that there is another section of the processing journey ready to enjoy and learn when I’ve got the time to dedicate to it.

In the past, you’ve referred to shooting landscape as being akin to therapy for you. What does being outdoors with a camera offer you that other genres of photography don’t, and do you think that we all need to pay more attention to our experiences than our images?

Another thought provoking question. I make no bones about the fact that I suffer with anxiety. I’m a classic overachiever and I pushed myself so hard at Uni to get a 1st that I suffered a breakdown. I got my 1st, and funding for an MA, but I also changed the course of my mental health for what will likely be the rest of my life. I’ve spent a lot of the last couple of years adjusting to this change in my life and all the stresses and strains of being a professional photographer (along with the fickle nature of social media) and I would say that now I’m in a good place, but I need my down time with the camera. I’m over-analytical, constantly narrating in my head, but being out at sunrise with good conditions everything zones down to that moment. It’s amazing how much I focus, and how it completely gets me out of over-thinking. The only other time I feel like this is when I’m running.

Mental health is important and it can be destroyed by social media and our own internal expectations. I only ever put out images that I’m really happy with, even if it means I don’t post for weeks on end, but I think it’s difficult for everyone to deal with the fickle nature of sharing imagery online. I think getting offline and spending time outdoors is really important, whether you have a camera or not. When I go away with my wife and friends for trips to beautiful places like the Lake District, we spend sunrise photographing and the rest of the day walking up fells without kit, just enjoying the fresh air. These are my happiest times, especially as I don’t get a huge amount of time to spend on my own projects these days.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

I’ve always had a notion to immerse myself into an entirely different genre, documenting people and their stories, especially in my home town, so I’m hoping that this is something I can explore at some point. As I mentioned before, I’m also in the process of putting together a PhD application which centres around the idea of reimagining urban spaces through the camera lens especially in areas that have been previously visually maligned (I just need to find some funding). There’s always going to be part of me that’s academic, so matching that up with my creative side is very satisfying. In terms of ambitions, I just hope I’m able to sustain myself as a photographer. I enjoy taking on commissions from small businesses to large, as well as my own projects such as starting a YouTube channel. I guess it’s safe to say I’m unlikely to be bored.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

I think I would spend quite a bit of the time drawing, whether that be people or landscapes. I also read a lot, so I would bury my head a book as well as go on long walks/runs with my pup and my wife. Family and friends are hugely important to me, so getting to spend time with them is an absolute joy. Both my wife and I used to be 35mm cinema projectionists, so we love going to the movies. I reckon the week would fly by, but it’s always nice to get out again with the camera. I’m very lucky in that my wife never places any restrictions on me. In fact, before I learned to drive (I left that a little late in life to learn at 31) she would get up and drive me somewhere for sunrise, snoozing in the car while I got the shots I wanted. Talk about hitting the jackpot...

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

Tough one as I imagine that you’ve heard about lots of them. I have the privilege of spending time with a group of photographers (Rachael Talibart, Lorraine Heaysman, Helen Iles, Claire Zaffin, Sarah Medway, Lucie Averill and others who come and go) once or twice a year and all of them inspire me. In terms of up and coming photographers who I admire (especially their work ethic) Emily Endean would be up there. The more established and talented Neil Burnell for his ability to change things up and walk the fine line between photography and art. Leigh Dorey because his woodland images are just beautiful and they make me wish I could make sense out of natural chaos with the same finesse. Finally, there’s a German photographer called Kilian Schönberger. His work I’d just beautiful and I have followed him for many years.

Thank you, Verity. As well as seeing more of Verity’s images on her website you can find her on Twitter and Instagram.

