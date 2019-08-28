Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

190
Inside this issue
Bruce Herman, Hilary Barton, Morris Gregory & Rod Ireland
Bruce Herman
I started carrying a camera to document my travels in the mountains. After some time, I realised that I was more interested in making photographs than climbing mountains. My first cameras were 35mm film cameras, but in the early 1990’s I found that I was primarily interested in landscape photography and decided that I could best express myself with a large format camera. The 4x5 camera would be my primary tool for over 23 years. I finally stopped using it when the kit became too heavy for my aging body. I’ve worked almost exclusively with digital cameras since 2013. I’ve been a part-time professional photographer since1990 but would have starved to death had it not been for my day job.
Hilary Barton
I've always taken "snaps" on holiday, but I fell in love with "real" photography 8 years ago on an expedition through the New Zealand Sub-Antarctic Islands to Mawson's Huts in Antarctica. I also fell in love with the polar regions and I return whenever I can.
Morris Gregory
I have been a keen photographer for over 30 years and enjoy taking a wide range of subjects including sport, wildlife, music gigs and of course landscapes. Lately, I have concentrated more on a semi-abstract approach to the landscape which has given me a great deal of pleasure.
Rod Ireland
Rod Ireland is a full-time professional photographer and qualified mountain leader living in the Lake District. With a love for the outdoors, he runs photography workshops & holidays as well as exhibiting and selling his landscape work.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
