Abstracted:Architecture

Mike Curry Mike has been a commercial photographer for over three decades. In the last 10 years he has been concentrating on his landscape and illustrative work. mikecurryphotography.com





Canary Wharf – a mini metropolis, a civic transformation, an urban district, a home… however, we describe this unique east London enclave it is undeniably a feat in construction. Having celebrated its 30th birthday only last year the transformation from derelict wasteland to skyscraper city is incredible.

Over the last 6 years, I have studied the ever changing architectural landscape of Canary Wharf. I have not however sought to visually re-represent the buildings that confront us on a daily basis. Instead, I have looked to Canary Wharf’s other identifiable feature, and its raison d’etre; the mass of water that surrounds it.

Abstracted:Architecture is a study of the buildings in and around Canary Wharf as they relate to the bodies of water that surround them. Initially starting as pure reflections, already abstract in themselves, I have sought to extend the abstraction to create something the eye can’t immediately recognise. Using in camera multiple exposures and blending modes, my resultant images are intended to be peaceful and meditative – a stark contrast to the chaos inherent to the buildings from which they are derived.

The images themselves are produced purely from within the camera. Their abstraction a result of the prevailing weather, patience, skill and an understanding of subject matter for a successful image. My intense levels of vigilance enable me to notice things that would normally get missed. The whole process is a form of meditation and reflection, I often photograph the same area of water for 3 or 4 hours and producing over 1000 multiple exposed images just to get one “perfect” image, without the use of photoshop. Post production is limited purely to contrast and levels adjustments with the intention of presenting the viewer with an honest representation of what the camera saw.

Abstracted:Architecture will coincide with Anise Gallery’s participation in Open House London 2019. I will be giving two free tours of the exhibition as part of Open House, the details and times are below.

Artist talks as part of Open House London

Saturday 21 September: Artist Tour 3pm

Exhibition Open 10am – 5pm

Exhibition Open 10am – 5pm Sunday 22 September: Artist Tour 12pm

Exhibition Open 10am – 1pm

Exhibition Dates

19 September – 12 October 2019

Location

Address: Anise Gallery, 13a Shad Thames, London, SE1 2PU

Telephone: +44 203 754 2374

Anise Gallery is located on historic Shad Thames near London Bridge station just past the former Design Museum building and opposite Conran’s head office. It is situated near to Bermondsey Street, the home of the Fashion and Textiles Museum and White Cube and within 5 minute walk of the fantastic Maltby Street Market.

Nearest Transport