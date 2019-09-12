Luminosity and Contrast by Alister Benn

191
Tim Parkin
Someone once said to me “Writing about composition is a bit like dancing about architecture”. A large amount what we tend to do is instinctive, both during capture and in post-processing, and it’s very hard to put these things into words. Fortunately, there are a few people out there willing to take up the challenge and over the last week, I’ve been reading a book by one of them. Alister Benn has been writing for On Landscape for a while now and I know he can string an articulate sentence together and it’s plainly clear that he can recognise, capture and present a great photograph and I’m pleased to say he’s done a pretty good job of combining the two into an educational resource about the subject.