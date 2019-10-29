Gevork Mosesi is a family physician and a landscape photographer based in San Diego, California. He has a deep appreciation for the natural world and the environment, this is why he is drawn to landscape photography. This allows him to express and share his appreciation of the North American landscapes though his eyes and the camera. He uses a 4x5 large format film camera to make his photographs. This format also allows for a slower workflow which makes him more aware of the landscape, giving him full control of the image making process, ultimately avoiding multiple unnecessary digital exposures. This yields a well thought out image. Gevork is constantly exploring new landscapes when he is away from the clinic to fulfil his artistic passion.

As a part-time film and large format photographer myself, I can relate to Gevork's journey from film to digital and back again. There are still aspects of large format in particular that make me want to continue using it for my photography. I've been following his work for some time via Facebook and recently asked if he would answer a few questions from our readers. Fortunately, he said yes!

Can you tell me a little about your education, childhood passions, early exposure to photography etc?

I was born in Tehran, Iran to an Armenian family. I migrated to the United States in 1985. I grew up loving Art, mainly drawing and painting. My earliest contact to photography was with an old 35mm Zenit camera that my father had acquired when we visited the motherland, former Soviet Republic of Armenia. My earliest photographic experience began during camping trips to the Deserts of Southern California in 1995 while taking a desert biology course. I used an early Canon AE-1 that was handed down to me by my brother in law.

What are you most proud of in your photography?

What makes me most proud of my photography is how it has evolved over the years and developed. After 20 years, I can finally say that my photos look pleasing to me, some of the time. They take me back to the place and time they were made. They bring back happy thoughts and memories, especially if they involve my family. One of the best compliments I've received about my photography was that my photos gave the viewer the sensation that they were there, or they wanted to be there. They felt what I felt.



In most photographers lives there are 'epiphanic’ moments where things become clear, or new directions are formed. What were your two main moments and how did they change your photography?

The first time I saw an Ansel Adams photography book, and the first time I visited Joshua National Park, Both gave me similar feelings and sentiments, which created the desire to visit beautiful locations and produce images.

After graduating from college, I moved to Guadalajara, Mexico for medical school. Photography was a way to cope with the stress of medical school and a new environment, but soon became one of my passions.

Tell me about why you love landscape photography? A little background on what your first passions were, what you studied and what job you ended up doing.