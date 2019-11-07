David Ward Exhibition Talks

David Ward T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating. into-the-light.com



Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





A couple of weeks back I visited the Joe Cornish gallery to give a talk, along with Joe Cornish and Lizzie Shepherd, at David Ward's exhibition, "Overlooked". The exhibition itself is fantastic and is well worth a visit but just in case you missed the talks, we recorded them all for posterity (both myself and Lizzie Shepherd were planning a simultaneous CF card failure but Greg Whitton, who helped with the video recording, did far too good a job to pretend that had happened!).

We are publishing the talks in reverse order though as David's exhibition runs until the 14th of December and we're hoping that seeing the talk will convince a few more people to visit.

We'll be running the rest of the talks over the next few weeks in the forthcoming issues.