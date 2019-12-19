David Ward Exhibition Talks

A couple of weeks back I visited the Joe Cornish gallery to give a talk, along with Joe Cornish and Lizzie Shepherd, at David Ward's exhibition, "Overlooked". The exhibition itself was fantastic but even if you didn't get to see it, we recorded the talks for posterity.

The exhibition is sadly over now but we have Lizzie and my own talks left to publish. The following is my talk on what I've learned about the type of trip that produces my most meaningful work. The final talk by Lizzie Shepherd will be in the first issue of the New Year.

If you're on a mobile device the link you need is https://youtu.be/RJLBeXfLAsc as our mobile theme currently has a technical glitch so you won't see the embedded video.