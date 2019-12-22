Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Goran Prvulovic, Neil Jolly, Richard Moore & Steven Ball

Goran Prvulovic

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.

grnphotography.com



Neil Jolly

Photography has long been one of Neil's passions. He started taking, and developing, photographs around the age of 10 (and is well over that age now). Neil can often be found, wandering the backcountry of the Canadian Rockies in search of his next photo opportunity, riding through the foothills on his horse Jackson, or playing his guitar as loud as he can get away with.

foothillsphoto.ca



Richard Moore

Enthusiast landscape photographer who is passionate about capturing atmospheric and moody landscapes that convey a sense of peace and tranquility.

flickr.com



Steven Ball

Steve Ball is a landscape photographer based in the NW of England, ideally situated between the three National Parks of Snowdonia, the Peak District, and the Lake District. His passion for landscape photography has grown significantly in the past few years and has led to the launch of his own website as a project. He is also working on a project with a friend to produce a book of images of North wales supported by individual poems.

mckinnellphotography.co.uk



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Goran Prvulovic

Alberta Highway #40

Neil Jolly

Black and White on the Rocks

Richard Moore

One Morning

Steven Ball

Torridon Trees



