Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.

grnphotography.com

Photography has long been one of Neil's passions. He started taking, and developing, photographs around the age of 10 (and is well over that age now). Neil can often be found, wandering the backcountry of the Canadian Rockies in search of his next photo opportunity, riding through the foothills on his horse Jackson, or playing his guitar as loud as he can get away with.

foothillsphoto.ca

Enthusiast landscape photographer who is passionate about capturing atmospheric and moody landscapes that convey a sense of peace and tranquility.

flickr.com

Steve Ball is a landscape photographer based in the NW of England, ideally situated between the three National Parks of Snowdonia, the Peak District, and the Lake District. His passion for landscape photography has grown significantly in the past few years and has led to the launch of his own website as a project. He is also working on a project with a friend to produce a book of images of North wales supported by individual poems.

mckinnellphotography.co.uk