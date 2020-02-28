Meeting of Minds Conference Update

It is a month since we launched tickets for the 2020 Meeting of Minds Conference and we have sold more tickets so far than we had in total for our first conference back in 2014! This year is also our 10th birthday, so the conference is a true celebration of how On Landscape has grown, our diversity of contributors and the landscape photography community.

We're delighted to announce more speakers for the conference, with Yan Wang Preston, Daniel Bergmann, Jackie Ranken and Mike Longford adding to the line up.

We are also pleased to announce a few of our exhibitors for the event with Fotospeed, Teamwork Photo and Beyond Words joining us this year.

The early bird ticket offer runs our tomorrow and we will announce more offers throughout the year. There are only 15 dinner tickets left so if you'd like to attend the dinner, please hurry! Click here for ticket information.

Announcing More Speakers

YAN WANG PRESTON





Dr. Yan Wang Preston is a photographic artist interested in the contested states of nature in contemporary societies. She has completed two large-scale projects - Mother River and Forest, both of which won many international awards such as the 1st Prize, Professional Landscape, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards.

Her solo exhibitions are shown at venues including Gallery of Photog-raphy Ireland and the 56th Venice Biennale and Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum. Her monographs Forest and Mother River are both published by Hatje Cantz in 2018. Find out more about Yan and read the article she has written for On Landscape.

DANIEL BERGMANN

Daníel Bergmann is a nature photographer from Iceland. Most of his field effort has focused on documenting and interpreting the landscape of his home country. Daníel’s fascination with wide open spaces, rock and ice have increasingly brought him further north into the Arctic, mainly Greenland and Svalbard, where there are also not as many tourists to avoid as there are in Iceland. Find out more about Daniel.

JACKIE RANKEN

MIKE LANDFORD

Jackie Ranken is an Australian born, landscape, art photographer now living in New Zealand. She has over thirty-five years’ experience within the visual arts and has been an international awards judge since 2002.

She combines her art practice with teaching and is a presenter in workshops and seminars internationally. Her passion is the creation of multi-layered narratives via in camera multiple exposures and intentional movements.

Mike is a New Zealand born, landscape and travel photographer. He has been a professional photographer for over 35 years and an International Awards judge and lecturer for 25 years. Mike’s passion is travel/Landscape photography and travel book publishing, with over 26 books to his name.

They are both Grand Masters of the Australian Institute of Professional Photography (AIPP) and a Grand Masters and Honorary Fellows of the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography (NZIPP). They are also both Canon Masters and EIZO Ambassadors. Find out more about Jackie & Mike.

Exhibitors

This year at the On Landscape Meeting of Minds Conference we are using the new gallery space at The Rheged for our exhibitors & coffee breaks. This is on the top floor of the building (there is a lift available for disabled access).

This will give us unprecedented space for our exhibitors and delegates to mingle during coffee and lunch breaks.

Inspired by image makers around the world, Fotospeed began life manufacturing quality darkroom chemistry and specialist fine art printmaking processes. www.fotospeed.com.

With 35 years of technical experience and as the world of traditional darkroom made way for the digital revolution, Fotospeed utilised its wealth of expertise and understanding of image making to engineer and develop a comprehensive range of exceptional digital inkjet papers, inks and accessories.

With a respected reputation for quality and service, Fotospeed is now an established distribution company for worldwide market leading brands such as Hahnemuhle Fine Art Papers, Kaiser Photographic equipment, Herma Adhesives and Canson Infinity Papers.

Teamwork Digital is the premier Phase One partner in the UK, and digital medium format photography has been our specialism for over 20 years.

We offer sales, rentals and technical support of Phase One camera systems and Capture One software, as well as running open house events so people can get hands-on with Phase One equipment.

In representing Phase One, we offer solutions and support to professional and enthusiast photographers, cultural heritage institutions and industrial businesses looking for the ultimate image quality.

Arrange a demonstration of medium format system

If you are curious about digital medium format, Teamwork Digital will be on hand throughout the conference to provide personal demonstrations of the Phase One XF and XT camera systems. This is a great opportunity to demystify what can be achieved with a medium format system and to have all your questions answered in practice, and with expert guidance.

If you wish to arrange, please contact Al Simmons on al@teamworkphoto.com or 0207 323 6455.

Beyond Words is a specialist retailer of photographic books. After 12 years trading as a shop in Edinburgh, Beyond Words now operates as a mail online business. We also sell a range of the best photographic remainder titles at about a third of their published price. For this conference, we will have a selection of the latest landscape photography books along with classic and hard-to-find titles.www.beyondwords.co.uk.