Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a photographer, specialising in nature, black-and-white and closeup images. My photography seeks the mundane to capture the fleeting, but true beauty of life in its many forms. I approach photography in the same way as I write poetry. It's not about the tools. It's about the moment when my eyes catch a story that needs to be told. What happens next, is a spiritual yearning to describe the scene with my camera. However, it is during the editing process that my poetic background comes into play. Every photo must achieve two goals: simplicity and serenity.

cendrinemedia.com

The camera is both the license and instrument of my exploration of worlds natural and internal.

guywashburn.com

My early interest in photography turned into several stints of photographing, writing, and editing for newspapers. After 14 years of being told what pictures to take and moving on to other endeavours, I was looking forward to making photographs for myself. The trouble was I didn’t know what I wanted to photograph. That changed in 1998 when a trip to Banff National Park in Canada sparked my interest in landscape photography. Since then, landscape photography has become my connection with nature. Being out in the landscape – especially by myself and early in the morning – is a soothing, almost meditative, experience. In a world of jangling cell phones and hectic schedules, I feel it’s important to share that feeling through my photographs.

larrymendenhall.zenfolio.com

As an amateur outdoor photographer, I enjoy spending a lot of time in nature and try to share my experiences. Living in Vienna, I have got a world of opportunity to visit diverse Austrian landscapes. Based at the eastern edge of the Alps, there are such different places to scout like high mountains, gorges and waterfalls, rivers like Danube and Morava and the Pannonian Steppes next to the Hungarian border. Since my youth, I am interested in graphic arts with a main focus on picture composition. Regarding digital photography, I enjoy controlling the whole workflow from exposure to fine print.

peterrichter-photography.net