End frame: Glowing Autumn Forest, Virginia by Christopher Burkett

Paul is a graphic designer and semi-professional photographer based in Buckinghamshire. Amongst his other varied work he finds time to design books and branding for other photographers. He lectures on a regular basis and runs his own landscape workshops. His work has featured many times in the Landscape Photographer of the Year, International Garden Photographer of the Year and Outdoor Photographer of the Year.

To those that know me, it will come as no surprise that my choice for this issue’s end frame is a woodland image. One of my more popular lectures is based around woodland photography, during which I talk about some of my influences. I include some of our classic 19th century English landscape painters such as Gainsborough and Constable.

Amongst my more contemporary influences is the photography of Shinzo Maeda and Christopher Burkett; it is Christopher’s image titled ‘Glowing Autumn Forest, Virginia’ that is my chosen end frame. As well as being a master of woodland photography he is also a consummate printer of his work, still preferring to create stunning Cibachrome prints for many years after its demise.

I rarely visit woodlands expecting to have compositions present themselves, I feel one has to attune yourself to the location to even begin to formulate ideas.

One of my favoured techniques is to reach into a scene and concentrate on rhythm, colour and tone. It is for this reason that Christopher’s images resonate with me, and this one in particular. The whole composition is held together by the strong verticals of the tree trunks, balanced perfectly by the horizontal and angled branches. The foliage adds softness and texture with the flecked warm colours adding the richness of autumn. Christopher has also introduced a window through which the viewer can be guided through the trees to the diffused area beyond. This feature not only adds depth to the scene but also adds an air of mystery.

Of course, this is just one of many images from Christopher’s portfolio that inspire me. If you are unfamiliar with his work, and like me, gain inspiration from such images I thoroughly recommend seeking out one of his published books.