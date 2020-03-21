My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Jean is a photographer from the south of France. Whether he takes photos of the vineyards behind his house, of the mushrooms he comes across while strolling in the woods, or of a sunrise on Aubrac, in Cevennes, in Ardèche or in some northern country, it is the soft morning light he likes best of all, in winter or autumn it is the light filtering through the mist, it is this ambience that he looks for. He forgets then he has photo gear on his back, it is only when his eyes are saturated with the landscape that he takes out his camera to capture the instant. Jean est un auteur photographe du sud de la France. Qu’il photographie les vignes derrière sa maison, les champignons rencontrés dans les bois, un lever de soleil en Aubrac, Cévennes, Ardèche, ou encore dans quelque pays nordique, c’est la lumière douce du matin, celle aussi de l’hiver ou de l’automne lorsqu’elle filtre à travers la brume, c’est cette lumière qui l’appelle. Elle lui fait oublier l’appareil photo rangé dans le sac et quand ses yeux sont rassasiés du paysage, il le sort pour garder une mémoire de l’instant.

We see a lot of images of trees and woodlands, but less often of large-scale forests enveloping the landscape of Europe. Perhaps this is inevitable given where we are. As the mists rise in Jean Discours’ photos, you can almost sense the earth breathe, the respiration of the trees made visible. We asked Jean to tell us more about the landscapes of L’Aubrac in south-central France, and his explorations with a camera.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

I was born in the south of France, in the Gard department, close to the Cevennes mountains, and I grew up there. After studying mathematics and music for some time in Montpellier, I started teaching in elementary schools. My mother was a teacher in contemporary dance and this art accompanied me throughout my childhood. Yet it was classical music - I learned to play the transverse flute - which had an influence on my artistic career. My ear for music became more acute and after several trips to Ireland, I took to their way of passing on music and started to play Irish music. Along with my passion for music, and even before, I enjoyed roaming the country looking for minerals or mushrooms, both activities that led me to take an interest in geology and meteorology, scientific fields which are very useful for landscape photography.

It is about 10 years ago, in love with the country places I went to in summer to get some fresh air or to pick wild raspberries or mushrooms, that I had the desire to capture those precious moments, and my interest for photography developed then. I am essentially self-taught; I have acquired my knowledge in books on photography, from discussions with other photographers, during workshops on photography, and in exchanges with my friend Christian Astor who is a painter. Since 2014 photography has become the main activity for me. I live in the Rhône valley where it is often hot and sultry in summer, and as often as I can, up I go to the hills of the Massif Central with my photographic gear on my back.

I show my work mostly in local places, depending on the proposals I get. My work is exhibited every year not far from home, in the department of Ardèche and on the Aubrac plateau; also in a few festivals when I have time. I attend regularly the Phot’ Aubrac festival and I presented my photos in The Cluses festival, called ”Images and Snow”, last year - I’ll be there again in 2020.

How did you become interested in photography and what kind of images did you initially set out to make?

I have always been attracted to photography. As a child, I was offered a small Agfa camera with which I discovered the pleasure of capturing moments of life. Ever since I took my first pictures, I kept traces of landscapes. Yet it is only about 10 years ago that I seriously approached photography. Music had so far occupied much of my free time, but I began to suffer from tinnitus day and night, and it, of course, took away much of the pleasure I had from listening to music. It occurred to me that I had so far essentially developed my ear, so I decided to focus on my vision. Painting appealed to me at first, but it seemed to me so much easier to push on a button to make an image. Today, a few years later, I am not sure that is true, even if a manual skill is not quite necessary for photographers; in a fraction of a second, the shutter release makes an image!

I bought a Nikon D200 box and I started to shoot. The first images I made were photos of micro minerals that can only be seen under a binocular loupe. This activity gave me the opportunity to experiment with landscape photography as I was willing to keep a memory of my outings for minerals and mushrooms. I joined a photo-club and read plenty of books on photography; this helped me enrich my knowledge in the technique of landscape photography.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

Three painters come to my mind first: Joseph Mallord William Turner, Pieter Bruegel and Caspar David Friedrich.

In the paintings of Caspar David Friedrich, I like the ambience. “Winter Landscape with Church”, “Morning”, “Riesengebirge landscape with Rising Fog” have a quality of mist, fog and clouds close to the point of visibility.

In the paintings of Caspar David Friedrich, I like the ambience. “Winter Landscape with Church”, “Morning”, “Riesengebirge landscape with Rising Fog” have a quality of mist, fog and clouds close to the point of visibility.

The light and colour in Joseph Mallord William Turner’s paintings have probably helped me in my search for the instant. He is the painter who made me get up early and try to capture the subtle haze that comes after a shower of rain or snowfall. “Norham Castle, Sunrise”, Sun Setting over a Lake”, “Landscape with a Tree on the Right” are paintings I often look at.

It is the seeming chaos in Pieter Bruegel’s paintings that led me to use a telephoto lens today. In Bruegel’s paintings, you discover some new details every time you look at them. I like an image when it offers different readings, whether you stand close to the painting or at a distance, whether you focus your attention on a corner, a person, a tree, a bird... The image can be watched in its entirety; it is enriched by the details in it. When I work on my series “Sur le motif” I have the same sort of feeling. I am enraptured when I watch “Winter Landscape with Skaters and Bird Trap”, “Hunters in the Snow”, “Children’s Games”.

Considering landscape photographers, I am seduced by the black and white images of Michael Kenna, Sebastiao Salgado and Ansel Adams. Yet perhaps because of my love for paintings, works dealing with colour appeal to me more and I find in “On Landscape” many photographers that inspire me.

What role does photography now play in your life, and how much time are you able to devote to it?

To go out and wander on small roads in search of new places is a pleasure that my career as a photographer offers. I spend plenty of time preparing for my outings. The night before, I search on my tablet for a path I have not yet explored; I study in three dimensions the curves of the landscape. I look for the hour the sun will rise, for the rain or snow falls announced. This is my preliminary work. Once there, it is the surprise of the instant, the quality of light that will direct my eye. Photographing the landscape means choosing the few millimetres of aperture of the lens in order to make a rectangle within a three-dimension space. And the light is so whimsical, it sometimes comes where and when you do not expect it!

Massif Central is a mosaic of landscapes, an amazing geological and cultural inheritance. It’s no surprise to find it contains no less than eleven regional parks and one national park.

Tell us a little more about your local area and the places that you are drawn back to? How special are the forests, and the interplay of mist and light that you find at high level?

I live south east of Massif Central, an ancient mountain whose summit “the Puy de Sancy” is 1885 metres high. It was formed some 500 million years ago, except for the limestone plateaux and the volcanoes which were formed later. Massif Central concentrates most of the volcanoes in metropolitan France. Forests, lakes, meadows, hills… Massif Central is a mosaic of landscapes, an amazing geological and cultural inheritance. It’s no surprise to find it contains no less than eleven regional parks and one national park.

If I happen to take photos in other parts of France or in Nordic countries, it is here in Massif Central that I feel in harmony with the landscape, its plateaux giving way to gently sloped or sometimes steep hills.

In the Middle Ages, the southern part of this mountain was covered with forests. Later on, they were exploited and eventually disappeared. Since the end of the 19th century parts have been replanted, mostly with fir trees and beeches. In these places, where the clouds that are formed over the Mediterranean Sea cling to the hills, episodes of heavy rain occur that flood and destroy the villages in the valleys.

The climate here is rough in winter, most pleasant in the summertime, spring is late to come and autumn is rather short and harbingers the coming of white and grey.

What is, for you, the appeal of landscape photography? How much is down to the outcome (the image) and how much to the experience or the connection with place that can develop out of it?

I would prefer to answer this question by quoting the words of my friend the painter Christian Astor:

His work is an encounter, sometimes dazzling, in a flood of light. His images certainly spring from this precious instant when emotion and space fuse together, a high-speed flash of possibilities, of intuitions.

“Jean Discours is not concerned with finding a beautiful subject, he photographs. His work is an encounter, sometimes dazzling, in a flood of light. His images certainly spring from this precious instant when emotion and space fuse together, a high-speed flash of possibilities, of intuitions. It may be while walking in the country that Jean questions his method, the idea he has of landscape shooting, how he can go further, what to do next, how to forget his habits, how to find his own language, his own light. How to improve his vision. Jean Discours probably feels the need, sometimes overbearing, to be in places never seen before, to tread on steep paths and share his emotion with us. He does not shoot a landscape, he is in love with a landscape. He uses the lens of his camera as a painter his brush. In his images, we feel the mist, the morning dew, the snow, the ice. Jean Discours is not attached to a landscape, he becomes part of the landscape, and it is only when he has become one with it that he offers his emotion to our eyes.”

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

The Ardèche Valley

The Ardèche Valley. It took me four years to make this image. It is a place I often go to, a narrow valley where the mist likes to seep at break of day. North of this valley, a curve is outlined and a few trees appear on a promontory. I have often taken a shot of them when they emerge from the mist. I wished the light to be soft and gentle. As the valley is narrow, the first rays of the sun seldom reach into it. I use an application called “The Photographer’s Ephemeris” to best anticipate the position of the sun in difficult situations. The verdict is delivered: the sun will be ideally positioned for five days in spring and five days in autumn. I chose the autumn season for its warmer hues and a better chance of some mist. The first three years I went there, I failed to make the photo I had in mind. On the fourth year, it all went fine. A thin mist and the first rays of the sun which bathed the landscape. This long wait gave me two photos.

Deadly Solitude

In January 2017, I caught the flu and was bedridden for a few days. A snowfall was forecast for the Sunday to come. All the same, I decided to make the two-hour drive that would take me close to the forest I wanted to shoot in the snow. As I was approaching the place, the road was blocked by the snow that had fallen during the night and I had to walk several kilometres to get to the forest I was looking for. I arrived on the spot and stood there for two hours but did not make any good photos. The flu had still a grip on me and I thought I had better go back to the car. On my way back, I caught sight of a fir tree by the roadside that seemed to tell me “winter has come”. Its situation, a little distance from the wood, and the falling snow created a surprising scene, a thin white halo surrounded the tree as if to emphasise its presence.

The Mute Gazing at the Landscape

In October 2018, towards the end of autumn, the first snowfall had changed the landscape. I am especially fond of the atmosphere when snow, fog and autumnal colours mix together. Sometimes you are given the luck to have all three. After the snow had stopped falling, beams of light filtered through the clouds. Streaks of mist started to dance in the sky. In such cases the landscape comes into sight stealthily and the shooting is not easy. I had noticed a fir tree emerging from behind the crest; I watched the mist moving until the tree appeared nesting in its frame.

Can you talk a little about the cameras and lenses you like to use and how they influence the images that you make?

I work with two Nikon camera bodies, a D810 on which is fixed a 24-70 f2.8 lens and a D850 on which a 70-200 f2.8 lens is fixed. I complete this apparatus with the 16-35 f4, 105 macro f2.8 and 200-500 f5.6 lenses.

My shooting practice usually requires apertures between f5.6 and f13. As my shots are centred on landscapes, I do not need larger aperture lenses. As it is, I already carry on my back no less than 10 kilos. I also have a tripod and a few filters that I keep in the car, I seldom use them; I like to be ready for the light that may arise suddenly.

Has your approach changed over time? I know that you’ve been working with a telephoto lens recently.

My practice is enriched by studying the work of other photographers, and “On Landscape” is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Making detailed images with a telephoto lens is a practice I have always liked. It gives the possibility to make the image flatter by shortening the depth of focus, contrary to a wide-angle lens. It is not so common a practice in France, it is more widespread in other countries. The images of Guy Tal, for example, helped me do away with my doubts and show my series “Sur le Motif”, shot for the greater part with the Nikon 70-200 and 200-500 lenses. These are high quality lenses which make it possible to isolate details in a landscape such as tenuous kinds of light or spirals of fog… The use of the telephoto demands a keen scrutiny of the landscape. The image will show many details the photographer cannot see when he takes his shot, so rigorous attention is required to construct an image which is but a tiny part of that which can be seen. The viewfinder does not show details the eye cannot see, so there is always a surprise when you discover the image on the computer. It sometimes makes you throw away images or on the contrary, makes you regret not having made more shots.

The use of the telephoto demands a keen scrutiny of the landscape. The image will show many details the photographer cannot see when he takes his shot, so rigorous attention is required to construct an image which is but a tiny part of that which can be seen.

What part does processing and editing play in realising your vision? What is your workflow like?

After the shooting session, I transfer the images onto the computer and make the first selection. I get rid of the images with a technical flaw - usually due to too slow a shutter speed or to the softness of motion. I often take several shots of the same landscape as the light is sometimes extremely fleeting. I then make a selection; I discard the images that do not interest me and keep the ones I like. Then it is sometimes several weeks before I start working on the treatment of the image. I try to convey to the image the intensity of emotion that I had when I was in the landscape I was shooting. It is not an exact copy of reality. As an example, I like to give the snow a whiteness it does not have in the fog when I am shooting a snowy landscape. I use the Camera Raw track to develop my photos. Its quality has much improved lately and its performance is good enough for what is required for the treatment of my images.

My working process is nothing remarkable. I first correct the distortions of the lens. I then correct the exposure; that is the light tints, the shadows, the whites and blacks. This step I deal with using great care. I move the cursor and watch the histogram. A first draft of the image is made and will sometimes stay for a long time on the hard drive of the computer without undergoing any other treatment. It is much later when I have chosen an image that I work on it more precisely. I move the cursors to adjust veils, textures, clarity; for shots taken in the mist or in the pale light, you cannot do without them. I then treat different zones separately to enhance shadows and lights in the image.

Is it important to you that other people see your work in print, and how do you choose to print and present your pictures?

After the shooting session, printing is maybe the most important step of my working process which I treat with great care. After working on the images, you have to choose the ones you want to print. For most photographers, it is not the easiest step in the process. I sometimes make the choice of an image at night and change my mind in the morning. The daylight changes my perception of what is on the screen. I have the habit of keeping in reserve different versions of the same landscape and I sometimes print a photo several years after it has been shot. I have printed this year a photo I made in 2013.

It is in my own workshop that I print my photos. I use a Sc-P600 Epson printer for A3+ size and a fine art matt white paper with a fine texture. Today’s bodies give very detailed images. I use two bodies, a D810 Nikon and a D850 Nikon. I sometimes put together panoramas of four or six images to make a landscape. With an image taken with a D850, I can print with a quality you can see close up; you can even put your nose to it. I like my images to offer different readings, whether you stand at a distance of a few metres, or closer to a few centimetres so as to feel you are inside the landscape.

I like to show my work in different places. Every year I present my images in a restaurant on the Ardèche plateau, 1200 metres high, for several months on end. This is a place of passage for people travelling through France when they do not take the motorway. Tourists come from England, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, also from all over France. I am not on the spot myself but the landlord tells me he has pleasant discussions with people about my pictures. I wish I was there more often! As I said before, I show my work at a few photo festivals and in some galleries. I like to talk with people, they sometimes have a perspective on my work different from my own; I get enriched by such discussions.

L’Aubrac has its own photo festival. Can you tell us something about the event(s), and what this offers? What is the emphasis of the festival?

The Phot’Aubrac was created in 2003 by a local association; it is a photo festival dedicated to professional and amateur photographers and to anyone in love with the land of Aubrac.

Many of the professional and amateur photographers are there to catch glimpses of its magic, of its entrancing light, of its secrecy. Creating a festival dedicated to photography has made the Aubrac land and its people better known.

The Lozérian Aubrac is visited every year by many tourists attracted by the vast, well preserved expanses of land you find there, by its rich animal life, its plants and flowers… but most of all by the simplicity and genuineness of the place. Many of the professional and amateur photographers are there to catch glimpses of its magic, of its entrancing light, of its secrecy. Creating a festival dedicated to photography has made the Aubrac land and its people better known.

This festival is unique in many aspects: the images of about 50 photographers are shown there every year, in typical places such as old cheese dairies called “burons”, in barns, farms, and traditional houses, all scattered over the majestic land of Aubrac. In addition, films are shown for three nights in the majestic hall of the ancient mythical night club called “La Rosée du Matin “ (“The Morning Dew”); discussions take place after the screening of the film and sometimes the film director is there.

Also, the work of other photographers is presented in the open, on different spots in the Aubrac Natural Regional Park: installed directly on walls or on wooden planks or on canvases hauled onto the house fronts of some villages or hung on trees; some others are shown by the roadside or stretched across the typical paths of Aubrac called “drailles”.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

I have a few ideas that drive me forward, and that I am developing. I’m working on the theme of the forest. To explore much further what I have already done seems difficult, so I’ve completed the series I’ve worked on to date. For each series, I make an artist’s book, a portfolio with a text inserted. I print the book in my own workshop on the same paper I use for my photos. I also make the cover and a box to keep and protect the book. This step in my working process I enjoy particularly and take great care with it. In the meantime, I think of different ways to show my work and share it with people.

The internet has offered me the opportunity to encounter the work of many photographers, to contact platforms and galleries. It is also a showcase for my own work. Yet I have a feeling of disappointment, of frustration. I like to be in touch with reality, I like to see real photographs, real landscapes.

What role do photography sharing websites and social media play for you, and how important is it to be an active member of the online photographic community?

I am often in two minds whether to quit the websites or not. Facebook is a virtual place that gives you the possibility of meeting lots of people. Every year 70 billion photographs are shown there. The internet has offered me the opportunity to encounter the work of many photographers, to contact platforms and galleries. It is also a showcase for my own work. Yet I have a feeling of disappointment, of frustration. I like to be in touch with reality, I like to see real photographs, real landscapes. And although the ‘net rubs out distances, when I look at the images in “On Landscape” for instance, I try to imagine what the prints are like. Yet, in spite of it all, I gain great pleasure from seeing the virtual image on the ‘net.

When I show my work in a gallery or at a festival, I sometimes have the feeling that lots of visitors there are used to seeing images on the ‘net; they move swiftly from one image to another, I almost hear them say “in petto” “I like this, I don’t like that”. Lately, during a festival, I watched a couple of visitors passing by my photos hung on the walls. One said to the other “I’ll take one or two photos for my daughter, she’ll like them”. She then passed a second time before the photos and said “I’ll take this one… and that one”. In no time she had pulled out her phone and had taken two shots of the photos. After this experience, I thought about taking all traces of my work off the ‘net.

Have we got other possibilities than being connected today? It is a question I have no answer for.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

I cannot imagine I could do without this occupation. Things photographic are my everyday concern. A sort of urgency pushes me forward, the idea of a break frightens me, the passage of time as well. Yet, I find time to spend beautiful moments of life with my wife; I also take time to scour the woods looking for mushrooms… with my camera bag on my back! As summer is not the best season for me to go shooting the landscape, the sky being so desperately blue, I take time to idle in the garden… I make preserve vegetables for the winter, I meet my friends…

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

It is difficult to answer this question; many photographers that I admire are already in the magazine. There is however a photographer whose work I really like: Laurentiu Pavel. He has said: “Since childhood I have been attracted by those moments of special light and its wonders. At that time I didn't know what to do in order to keep them with me. Now I know and therefore I take pictures. I hope that I'll manage to take you with me in this beautiful journey within the essence of light and therefore I invite you on my website. I thank you all for having passed by!”

Thank you, Jean. We hope that you’ll carry on wandering, and I’m sure that you will have prompted a few of our readers to find out more about the area that you are so passionate about.

You can see more of Jean’s photography at https://www.jeandiscours.net; Jean can also be found on Facebook.

French Version

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

Je suis né en France, dans le Gard, au sud des Cévennes, en 1965. Après quelques études en mathématiques et musique à Montpellier, j’ai commencé à travailler comme enseignant dans les écoles primaires. Ma mère était professeur de danse contemporaine et cet art a accompagné mon enfance, mais c’est la musique classique à travers l’étude de la flûte traversière, qui a influencé mon parcours artistique. Mon oreille s’est développée, et quelques voyages en Irlande m’ont donné le goût de la transmission orale de la musique. J’ai pratiqué alors la musique irlandaise. Mais avant cette passion, j’ai tout d’abord passé mon temps libre à arpenter le paysage à la recherche de minéraux et de champignons. Ces deux occupations m’ont conduit à m’intéresser à la géologie et à la météorologie, domaines scientifiques qui me sont très utiles en photographie de paysages.

Il y a 10 ans, amoureux des paysages traversés pour me rafraîchir en été, cueillir quelques framboises ou champignons, j’ai souhaité garder une trace de ces instants précieux et je me suis intéressé à la photographie. Ma formation est principalement autodidacte, nourrie par un goût des lectures photographiques, par de nombreux échanges et séances de travail avec d’autres photographes, et par des échanges avec Christian Astor, peintre. Depuis 2014 la photographie occupe une grande place dans ma vie. J’habite dans la vallée du Rhône où il fait très chaud l’été, et dès que cela est possible, je monte sur les plateaux du massif central avec mon sac photo sur le dos. J’expose principalement dans des lieux régionaux, répondant aux sollicitations que je reçois. J’expose ainsi chaque année près de chez moi, en Ardèche et sur le plateau de l’Aubrac, et participe à quelques festivals quand mes disponibilités me le permettent. Je participe régulièrement au festival Phot’Aubrac, et l’année dernière j’étais présent au festival de Cluses, « Images et neige », où j’exposerai aussi en 2020.

How did you become interested in photography and what kind of images did you initially set out to make?

J’ai toujours été attiré par la photographie. Enfant, j’ai eu en cadeau un petit appareil Agfa avec lequel j’ai découvert le bonheur de figer des instants de vie. Dès mes premiers clichés, j’ai gardé une trace de paysages. Mais ce n’est qu’il y a une dizaine d’années que j’ai abordé la question photographique sérieusement. Alors que la musique occupait une partie de mon temps libre, j’ai commencé à avoir des acouphènes 24h sur 24 qui ont enlevé beaucoup de mon plaisir à écouter. J’ai pris conscience que je n’avais principalement développé que mon oreille et j’ai décidé de me concentrer sur un autre sens, la vision. L’idée de la peinture m’a séduit mais il m’est apparu alors beaucoup plus simple d’appuyer sur un bouton pour faire une image. Quelques années plus tard, je ne suis pas certain que ceci soit une vérité, même si pour la photographie l’habilité motrice n’est pas vraiment nécessaire. En une fraction de seconde l’appui sur le déclencheur crée une image.

J’ai acheté un boîtier Nikon D200 et j’ai commencé à photographier. Les premières images que j’ai faites ont été celles de micros minéraux que l’on ne peut voir que sous une loupe binoculaire. Cette expérience s’est faite en parallèle avec celle du paysage, les occasions de garder une trace de mes sorties à la recherche de minéraux et de champignons étant nombreuses. La participation à un club photo et de nombreuses lectures ont permis de développer une technique de prise de vue dédiée au paysage.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

C’est à trois peintres que je pense en premier. Joseph Mallord William Turner, Pieter Bruegel et Caspar David Friedrich.

Chez Caspar David Friedrich, ce sont les ambiances qui m’inspirent. « Winter Landscape with Church », « Morning », « Riesengebirge Landscape with Rising Fog » présentent brumes, brouillards et nuages qui nous emmènent à la limite du visible.

La lumière et de la couleur présentes dans les tableaux de Joseph Mallord William Turner ont certainement influencé ma recherche de l’instant. Un peintre qui m’a obligé à me lever tôt, à poursuivre les lumières qui apparaissent après l’averse de pluie ou de neige. « Norham Castle, Sunrise », « Sun Setting over a Lake », « Landscape with a Tree on the Right » sont des peintures que je regarde fréquemment. C’est l’apparent fouillis des toiles de Pieter Bruegel qui me font certainement photographier au téléobjectif aujourd’hui. Il y a toujours quelque chose de nouveau à découvrir dans une toile de Bruegel. J’aime beaucoup l’idée que l’image comporte de multiples lectures, selon que l’œil soit éloigné ou non de la peinture, s’attarde dans un angle, sur un personnage, un arbre, un oiseau. L’image entière fait sens et les détails l’enrichissent. Je retrouve les mêmes sensations lorsque je travaille sur ma série « Sur le motif ». Je suis heureux en regardant « Winter Landscape with Skaters and Bird Trap », « Hunters in the Snow », « Children's Games ».

Dans la photographie de paysages, je suis séduit par les images en noir et blanc de Michael Kenna, Sebastiao Salgado et Ansel Adams. Mais peut-être à cause de la peinture, ce sont les travaux autour de la couleur qui m’inspirent le plus, et les photographes que j’admire ne manquent pas dans On Landscape.

What role does photography now play in your life, and how much time are you able to devote to it?

Sortir de la maison, parcourir de petites routes à la recherche de nouveaux espaces, c’est ce que la photographie me permet. Je passe beaucoup de temps à préparer mes explorations photographiques. Le soir, sur la tablette, je poursuis la quête du chemin que je ne connais pas encore, j’observe en trois dimensions les courbes du paysage. Je regarde l’heure du lever du soleil, les chutes de pluie ou de neige annoncées. Tout ce travail sert à préparer le terrain. Une fois sur place, c’est la surprise de l’instant, de la lumière, qui va orienter mon regard. Photographier le paysage, c’est choisir les quelques degrés d’ouverture de l’objectif pour dessiner un rectangle à l’intérieur d’un espace en trois dimensions. La lumière est capricieuse elle ne vient parfois ni où on l’attend, ni quand on l’attend.

Tell us a little more about your local area and the places that you are drawn back to? How special are the forests, and the interplay of mist and light that you find at high level?

J’habite au sud-est du Massif Central. C’est un massif ancien dont le sommet culmine à 1885 m d’altitude, le puy de Sancy. Dans l'ensemble, il s'est formé il y a 500 millions d'années, bien que les causses et surtout les reliefs volcaniques soient plus récents, le Massif central concentre l'essentiel des volcans français de métropole. Forêts, lacs, prairies, montagnes… Le Massif central est composé d’une mosaïque de paysages, qui constituent un formidable patrimoine naturel et culturel. Le territoire compte d’ailleurs onze parcs naturels régionaux, et un parc national.

S’il m’arrive de photographier dans d’autres régions ou pays nordiques, c’est ici que je me sens en harmonie avec le paysage. Les plateaux alternent avec des monts aux lignes souvent courbes, mais parfois plus abruptes.

Au moyen âge le sud du massif central était couvert de nombreuses forêts. L’exploitation de celles-ci en a provoqué leur disparition. Depuis la fin du XIXe siècle, les parcelles ont été replanté, principalement avec des sapins et des hêtres. Sur ces lieux où les nuages formés en mer Méditerranée s’accrochent, les épisodes de très fortes précipitations produisent des inondations qui ravagent les villages des vallées.

C’est un massif au climat rude l’hiver est très agréable l’été. Le printemps y est attendu avec impatience et l’automne très court prépare l’arrivée du blanc et du gris.

What is, for you, the appeal of landscape photography? How much is down to the outcome (the image) and how much to the experience or the connection with place that can develop out of it?

« Jean Discours ne se préoccupe pas de chercher ou de trouver un beau sujet, il photographie. Son oeuvre est une rencontre, parfois fulgurante, dans un bain de lumière. Ses photographies naissent certainement de cet instant précis et précieux où s'entrecroisent l’émotion et l'espace, une suite accélérée de possibles, d'intuitions. C'est peut-être en marchant que Jean questionne sa pratique de la photographie, l'idée du paysage, comment aller au-delà de ce qu’il a déjà réalisé, comment oublier ses habitudes, comment trouver son écriture, sa lumière. Comment voir mieux. Jean Discours a certainement ce besoin impérieux de se retrouver dans des contrées qu’il aborde pour la première fois sur des sentiers escarpés et nous fait partager son émotion, il ne photographie pas un paysage : il aime ce paysage. Voici un photographe qui utilise l’œil de l’objectif de son appareil comme un peintre de ses pinceaux ; nous savourons la brume, la rosée, la neige et la glace. Jean Discours ne s'attache pas aux paysages, il s'assimile à eux, devient lui-même ces paysages, et lorsqu'il s'y est totalement identifié, il les offre à nos yeux. »

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

The Ardèche Valley

Vallée ardéchoise. Quatre années ont été nécessaires à la réalisation de cette photographie. C’est un endroit que je visite régulièrement. Une vallée étroite où la brume aime se glisser au petit matin. Au nord de cette vallée, une courbe se dessine et laisse apparaître quelques arbres sur un promontoire. Je les ai souvent photographiés, émergents de la brume. J’aurais aimé avoir une lumière douce pour éclairer ce paysage. Comme la vallée est étroite, le soleil n’y apporte ses premiers rayons que très rarement. J’utilise une application nommée The Photographer's Ephemeris pour anticiper au mieux le placement du soleil dans des cas difficiles. La sentence tombe, le soleil sera idéalement placé cinq jours au printemps et cinq en automne. J’ai choisi l’automne pour ces tons plus chauds et la plus grande possibilité d’avoir de la brume. Pendant trois ans, je n’ai pas réussi la photographie que j’avais en tête. La quatrième année, tout s’est mis en place. Une légère brume, un soleil illuminant le paysage de ses premiers rayons. Cette attente me donnera deux photographies.

Une solitude mortelle

En Janvier 2017, une grippe m’a cloué au lit quelques jours. La neige était annoncé pour le dimanche. J’ai décidé de parcourir les deux heures de route qui me séparer d’une forêt que je voulais photographier sous la neige. En arrivant sur les lieux, les routes étaient barrés par les fortes précipitations de la nuit. J’ai dû marcher plusieurs kilomètres pour rejoindre la forêt rechercher. Je suis resté deux heures à photographier, sans faire aucune image très intéressante. La grippe qui n’était pas terminée m’a obligé à redescendre vers la voiture. C’est sur le trajet, au bord de la route, que j’ai remarqué ce sapin qui semblait dire : « ça y est l’hiver est là ». Son éloignement de la forêt et la neige qui tombait ont créé un phénomène optique surprenant, un léger halo blanc qui l’entourait comme pour souligner sa présence.

La contemplation muette du paysage

Au mois d’octobre 2018, à la fin de l’automne, la première chute de neige a transformé le paysage. S’il y a des ambiances que je préfère, ce sont bien celles où sont présentes la neige la brume et les couleurs de l’automne. Avoir les trois réunies est une chance que la nature nous offre quelques fois. Après la fin de l’épisode neigeux, la lumière a commencé à filtrer à travers les nuages. Les brumes ont commencé leur danse d’occupation de l’espace. La difficulté de la prise de vue provient des moments très courts où le paysage apparaît. J’avais repéré ce sapin qui émerger de la crête, j’ai observé les mouvements de la brume est attendu qu’elle libère l’espace pour le faire apparaître dans son écrin.

Can you talk a little about the cameras and lenses you like to use and how they influence the images that you make?

Je travaille avec deux boîtiers Nikon, un D810 sur lequel est vissé un objectif 24-70 f2.8 et un D850 sur lequel est vissé un objectif 70-200 f2.8. Ce matériel est complété par les objectifs 16-35 f4, 105 macro f2.8 et 200-500 f5.6.

Ma pratique photographique me fait principalement utiliser des ouvertures entre f5.6 et f13. Comme mes prises de vue sont centrées sur les paysages, je n’ai pas éprouvé le besoin d’utiliser des objectifs de plus grande ouverture. Cela fait quand même plus de 10 kg à porter sur le dos. J’ai un trépied et quelques filtres qui restent dans la voiture. Je ne les utilise que très rarement. J’aime être disponible pour la lumière qui peut surgir très rapidement.

Has your approach changed over time? I know that you’ve been working with a telephoto lens recently.

Mon travail se nourrit de lectures d’images, et la revue « On Landscape » est aussi une source d’inspiration inépuisable. J’ai toujours aimé produire des images détaillées avec un téléobjectif. Celui-ci a le mérite d’aplatir un peu l’image en réduisant la profondeur de champ, au contraire d’un objectif grand angle. Ce n’est pas une pratique très répandue en France, alors qu’elle est culturellement plus présente dans d’autres pays. Les images de Guy Tal, par exemple m’ont libéré de l’appréhension de montrer une série comme « Sur le motif », faite essentiellement avec les objectifs Ninon 70-200 et 200-500. Ce sont des objectifs de qualité qui permettent d’isoler des détails du paysage, des lumières, des volutes de brumes... L’utilisation du téléobjectif impose une grande rigueur d’observation du paysage. L’image montrera de nombreux détails que l’œil ne peut voir et il faut donc être extrêmement attentif pour construire une image qui ne représente qu’une infime partie du paysage présent devant l’œil du photographe. Le viseur ne permet pas d’apprécier ces détails que l’œil ne peut voir, et il y a toujours la surprise de découvrir des détails de l’image sur l’ordinateur. Cela conduit parfois à jeter les images ou regretter de n’avoir fait plus de prises de vue.

What part does processing and editing play in realising your vision? What is your workflow like?

Après une séance de photographie, je transfère les images et je commence un premier tri. Celui-ci consiste à éliminer toutes les photographies qui ont un défaut technique, principalement un flou causé par une vitesse d’obturation trop lente ou un flou de bougé. Je prends souvent de nombreuses variations d’un paysage en fonction de la lumière, qui est parfois extrêmement fugitive. J’élimine donc toutes les versions qui ne m’intéressent pas et conserve les plus intéressantes à mes yeux. Il se passe ensuite souvent plusieurs semaines avant que je ne commence vraiment à travailler sur le traitement de l’image. J’essaie de retranscrire le plus fidèlement possible ce que mon esprit a ressenti dans le paysage que j’avais sous les yeux pendant la prise de vue. Ce qui n’est pas une reproduction exacte du réel. J’aime par exemple rendre la neige très blanche, souvent plus que ce qu’elle n’était dans le brouillard. J’utilise le module Camera Raw pour le développement, ses fonctions sont aujourd’hui suffisantes pour les besoins de traitement des images que je réalise.

Mon flux de travail n’a rien de très surprenant. Je commence par corriger les déformations de l’objectif. Viennent ensuite les corrections d’exposition, des tons clairs, des ombres, des blancs et des noirs. C’est une partie du développement que je soigne particulièrement. Je déplace curseurs en surveillant l’histogramme. Une première version de l’image est créée, elle restera parfois longtemps sur le disque dur de l’ordinateur sans autre traitement. Ce n’est qu’au moment où l’image sera choisie que je travaille plus précisément l’image. Je fais glisser alors les curseurs de correction de voile, de texture et de clarté qui sont indispensables pour des photographies prises dans les brumes et sous une faible luminosité. Puis je passe parfois à un traitement par zone pour mettre en valeurs ombres et lumières présentes dans l’image.

Is it important to you that other people see your work in print, and how do you choose to print and present your pictures?

L’impression est peut-être l’instant le plus important de mon flux de travail, après la prise de vue. J’apporte le plus grand soin à cette dernière étape. Après le traitement des images, il faut à présent choisir celles qui seront imprimées. Comme pour la plupart des photographes, je pense que ce n’est pas l’étape la plus facile. Il m’arrive de choisir une image un soir, et de changer le lendemain. La lumière du jour modifie la perception que j’ai de ce qui est affiché à l’écran. Je conserve toujours quelques versions parfois radicalement différentes du même paysage, et il m’arrive d’imprimer une photographie plusieurs années après la prise de vue. C’est le cas pour une image que j’ai imprimée cette année et que j’avais capturée en 2013.

Je dois vous dire que j’imprime les photographies dans mon atelier. J’utilise une imprimante Epson Sc-P600 pour le format A3+. J’ai choisi un papier fine art mat blanc peu texturé. Les boîtiers d’aujourd’hui permettent d’obtenir des images très détaillées. Je travaille avec deux boîtiers, un Ninon D810 et un Ninon D850. Il m’arrive souvent d’assembler des panoramas de quatre ou six images pour un seul paysage. Avec une image issue du D850, je sais que je peux imprimer avec une qualité qui permet de s’approcher très près du tirage, voire d’y coller son nez. J’aime l’idée de la lecture multiple des photographies, de plusieurs mètres de distance à quelques centimètres, afin de rentrer dans le paysage.

Je prends beaucoup de plaisir à montrer mon travail. J’expose chaque année dans un restaurant situé sur le plateau ardéchois, à 1200 m d’altitude, pendant plusieurs mois. C’est un lieu de passage pour de nombreuses personnes qui traversent la France et qui recherchent un itinéraire alternatif à l’autoroute. Certains partent en Angleterre, en Allemagne, en Belgique, en Suisse et bien évidemment dans toutes les régions de France. Je ne suis pas présent mais le propriétaire me raconte les discussions animées qu’il peut avoir avec les visiteurs. J’aimerais être présent et c’est pour cela que je participe régulièrement à des salons photographiques ou des expositions. Échanger sur mon travail m’apporte beaucoup, certaines personnes me donnant une vision des images que je n’avais pas.

L’Aubrac has its own photo festival. Can you tell us something about the event(s), and what this offers? What is the emphasis of the festival?

Créé en 2003 par une association locale, le festival Phot’Aubrac est un festival photo dédié aux professionnels et amateurs de photographies comme aux amoureux du territoire de l’Aubrac.

L’Aubrac Lozérien attire chaque année de nombreux visiteurs qui viennent y retrouver ses grands espaces encore préservés, ses richesses faunistiques et floristiques, mais aussi et surtout simplicité et authenticité. Parmi eux, nombreux sont les photographes professionnels et amateurs qui viennent capter un peu de cet Aubrac, de ses lumières, et de ses secrets. Créer un festival dédié à ces curieux de l’Aubrac est apparu comme une valorisation innovante du territoire et ses acteurs.

La caractéristique de ce festival est de présenter chaque année une cinquantaine de photographes dans des lieux emblématiques tels que burons, granges, fermes, habitats traditionnels répartis sur les majestueux paysages de l’Aubrac.

En complément, trois soirées de projection de reportages divers commentées ou en présence de leurs auteurs dans la magnifique salle de l’ancienne boîte de nuit mythique « La Rosée du Matin » ; des expositions extérieures sont également proposées au public (dont le Parc Naturel Régional d'Aubrac), soit sur des panneaux en dur, soit sur des bâches installées sur les grands murs de certaines maisons des divers villages, ou dans les arbres, le long des routes, tendues le long des drailles (chemins typiques en Aubrac).

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future, or themes that you would like to explore further?

J’ai quelques idées, mais elles sont en développement. Je travaille sur le thème de la forêt. Il est très difficile de se renouveler et je complète les séries commencées. Pour chacune de ses séries, je fabrique un livre d’artiste qui prend la forme d’un portfolio agrémenté d’un texte. J’imprime les livres dans mon atelier sur le même papier que mes tirages photographiques. Je construis ensuite la couverture et la boîte qui enferme et préserve le livre. Je prends beaucoup de plaisir à ce travail et réfléchis à d’autres idées de partage de mon travail.

What role do photography sharing websites and social media play for you, and how important is it to be an active member of the online photographic community?

Très souvent, je pense à quitter les réseaux sociaux. Facebook est un lieu virtuel où les rencontres sont nombreuses. 70 milliards de photographies y sont déposées chaque année. Ce réseau m’a permis de connaître de nombreux photographes, mais aussi d’entrer en contact avec des lieux d’exposition. C’est aussi une vitrine pour mon travail photographique. Cependant il reste toujours une impression d’inachevé dans la participation aux contenus. J’aime le réel, j’aime voir les photographies et les paysages en vrai. Même si internet gomme les distances. Souvent, j’imagine à quoi peuvent ressembler des tirages d’images que je vois dans On Landscape, et malgré la déce ption de ne pouvoir les voir, je suis heureux d’en apprécier l’image numérique.

Quand j’expose dans une galerie ou lors d’un festival et que je suis présent, j’ai parfois l’impression de croiser des visiteurs connectés. Ils passent rapidement de photographie en photographie, et j’entends dans leur tête : « I like ! I don’t like ! ». Il y a peu de temps, lors d’un festival, deux dames défilent devant l’exposition. Une dit à l’autre : « Je vais en prendre une ou deux pour ma fille, cela lui fera plaisir. ». Puis elle fait un deuxième passage devant les photographies et dit : « Je vais prendre celle-ci... et celle-là ! ». Soudain, elle sort son téléphone et prend deux clichés des photographies sélectionnées.

A ce moment-là j’ai pensé supprimer mes traces internet. Alor que faire ? Je n’ai pas la réponse.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

Il m’est difficile d’envisager cette possibilité. Je pense photographie, je vis photographie depuis quelques années. Il y a cette peur d’arrêter, de faire une pause, de voir fuir le temps. Mais je trouve quand même beaucoup de plaisir à partager des moments de vie avec mon épouse, et aussi à parcourir les bois à la recherche de champignons... avec mon sac photo sur le dos ! L’été, période qui est moins propice à mon approche photographique dans nos régions où le ciel est souvent très bleu, je prends du temps pour profiter du jardin, des conserves de légumes à préparer pour l’hiver, des rencontres avec les amis…