For you — the blind who once could see —

The bell tolls for thee…

~Neil Peart 1952-2020

In 1982, Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist with the Canadian rock band Rush, wrote these words for a song called Losing It (on the album called Signals, 1982). The verse refers to Ernest Hemingway, who finding himself in poor mental and physical health and unable to write a short RSVP to an invitation from the White House, shot himself. A bitter end to such brilliance. The meaning of a life distilled into seconds and then memory.

As a lifelong Rush fan, I can truly say I was devastated when, on the 10th January, it was announced that Neil Peart had died at the age of 67 following a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. As an introverted and somewhat geeky teenager, the lyrics of this man gave me hope that being different was ok; the self-validation of an individual was valid, and the meek may inherit the Earth! I felt infused with a sense of right and wrong, a strong moral compass and a dedicated work ethic. Neil and his two bandmates shaped my young mind and the subsequent life I have led thus far. I can assure you, I am truly grateful.

For the last 20 years, I have lived that life with a camera in my hand, and the hobby of which I was once a passionate amateur, has become a profession and a lifestyle. But what role does photography play in this life, and why is it so important, not just to me, but to millions of others around the world as well? Have we lost sight of this meaning, and can we get it back?

Now I’ll admit, as starts to an article on landscape photography go, I would understand it if you decided to go and read something else, but I hope you’ll stick with this, as I have something that I believe is worth hearing. Trust me!

Grace Under Pressure

Much has changed in this last 20 years; digital has become by far the most common medium for photography, both in capture and output. Our lives are online 24/7, bombarded by a million photographs, or should I say images?

For many, landscape photography has become a competitive sport. Why should my life a as landscape photographer be stressful, when really, it’s all about a walk in the woods?

I picked up a camera all these years ago to relieve stress, and now my life seems full of it. Isn’t that odd? This pressure we are under to perform, to be seen performing and to compete is relentless. Social media demands content from us on a daily basis with the lust of a physician’s leeches. For many, landscape photography has become a competitive sport. Why should my life a as landscape photographer be stressful, when really, it’s all about a walk in the woods?

Part of the answer is that we’re an odd species: Social, yet competitive - intelligent, yet irrational - developed, though primal! It would appear that we’re at constant war with ourselves, knowing one thing and acting in another. Advertisers and marketers understand these juxtapositions all too well and exploit our fears, desires and insecurities for their profit. Your typical photography magazine is mostly advertising - propagating gear and location envy. Self-doubt, fear of failure, the constant comparing with our peers and judgement of others whose images are more popular than ours! As Marlene Dietrich famously said - “I want to be alone!”

In this article, I want to look at the symbiotic relationship between Landscape Photography and a meaningful life. One feeds the other, or rather they can! It’s about having grace under pressure, a clear head in the maelstrom, an inner knowledge that we are true to ourselves. What does this look like?

Signals

What is it that triggers our desire to photograph the landscape? For each of us, that’s personal. It may be an escape from work stress, a desire to have a healthier lifestyle and get out and hike more often. For others, they are already committed outdoor types, and a camera is a way to document their experiences and memories.

This is certainly how it was for me, very much a combination of the above, but I’ll admit that I was also competitive and had an ego to feed. Back in the early 2000’s, it was a lot easier to step up and be noticed, and I was driven back then by that desire: To be noticed, validated, liked, admired! I know, those words are hard to write, but this is my therapy! Being driven to achieve, to strive, to make a mark can be quite admirable traits if balanced with humility and modesty. We’re all on a timeline and operate within a spectrum of motivations and perspectives based on many variables. I’d like to think I’m now trending away from the competitive and the ego, and instead have a more holistic and harmonious relationship with the landscape, my camera, my work, and myself.

Signals are there, they are always there, but it is up to us to listen and recognise. Taking a responsibility for our own development and reaping the benefits without falling into the numerous pitfalls can only be a healthier way forward.

I recently conducted a couple of podcasts, one with Matt Payne, F-Stop Collaborate and Listen,(click here for Fstop podcast with Alister) and the other with our very own Tim Parkin.(click here for Alister's passing through podcast). In both, we were debating the state of contemporary landscape photography and I was being asked questions and invited to comment on the actions of others. In both I raised the point that these are questions we should be asking ourselves. Does it matter what anybody else does? Shouldn’t we just take care of our own motives and morality and leave the wolf pack to itself? There is an endless debate on ethics, most notably in what is acceptable in post-processing. (We know that there is so much compositing, focal length blending and warping done to images these days.) It is not a level playing field, we can never win the battle for most drama in an image, so why bother about it?

Four years ago I stopped, listened and reflected. Why try to become something I wasn’t? Why was I chasing fame, popularity and admiration? Why didn’t I really like the images I was making? Why was I miserable and feeling stressed?

I listened to the signals. I listened to my body and I respected my own mind.

Power Windows

Life has this dreadful habit of just passing us by. We drift, we meander, we kill time, and for some insane reason, we are always rushing into a future that has a somewhat terminal finale! I am in constant conflict with myself to live in the moment, to actually appreciate where and what I am now, rather than projecting forward to an imaginary time when I’ll be perfect! The camera in my hand can be a window, a gateway of introspection and external exploration.

Allowing the camera to fall where I felt emotional resonances, I discovered that I had tapped into a power window. One which allows aesthetic preferences to be felt and sketched, and another that flows right through me as a series of harmonics.

The camera in my hand can be my most powerful ally or the most feared enemy. I believe the quote goes something like this. “We have two wolves in us, the one that wins is the one we feed.” (Lenape or Cherokee legend) - If we develop and encourage positive behaviours, then they will propagate. Should we choose to feed jealousy, competitiveness, judgement and anger, those attributes will permeate our entire lives, affect our families, friends and communities, and spread like wildfire.

I began to look inward for my inspirations, and the illusive elixir, my creativity! What I found when looking through that window to the soul, was someone very much at odds with the world and living a life that was not true to me. I realised that I was projecting myself onto a big screen, and the movie of my life playing back at me, was inaccurate.

I took the camera into the desert and saw sand: Layers, textures, surfaces, volumes, geometry, colour, luminosity, contrast and chaos. The world was stripped down to elements, components, emotional resonances and dissonances. I felt things I was drawn to, and others my mind and eye skipped over with barely a blink. I saw myself, a tiny speck of dust among billions, insignificant, but to myself. This life, this pinprick of a moment was mine, and mine to be treasured.

Allowing the camera to fall where I felt emotional resonances, I discovered that I had tapped into a power window. One which allows aesthetic preferences to be felt and sketched, and another that flows right through me as a series of harmonics. My life resonated when I was engaged with these emotional connections. I felt alive when I was me, not the fool I used to be.

Moving Pictures

I feel very fortunate to have had the time to reflect. This time is in itself a luxury, and I felt it very important to spend some time digging deep into my motives, strengths and weaknesses. I see now that I was in the landscape to harvest, to gather a crop of images, trophies, awards, magnificent moments in astonishing places. Eye-catching, soul-popping, like-gathering clickbait! (To be fair, that’s an exaggeration, I’ve always had a deep and meaningful relationship with the landscape, the birds, animals and plants that inhabit it, but when I had a camera in my hand, all that fell away to an extent and it became about a product.)

The product was a picture. I’ve spoken at length over the years with other professionals, and we all comment on the utility of images and their value to us and our businesses. The landscape had become a commodity, a supermarket of exciting ingredients with which to serve up fantastical presentations! Social media in the meantime was serving as the online store, showing the products of others, the competitors and their slick advertising and inducements.

It was time to move pictures from the outside to the inside. As each photograph fell into the graveyard of online recycle bins, they lost all value to me. I longed for a photo book in my hand, spending time absorbing images, allowing their energy to permeate my mind and body. I wanted to take back landscape photography, to re-engage with the landscape and apologise to it for the harm I felt I’d done it. Not of course in a literal way, but I felt somehow as if I had misrepresented it for my own gain.

All the World’s a Stage

And we are merely players. Even Shakespeare knew this in the 16th century! We are the absolute architects of our lives. We can choose with what to be passionate, what, or who to love, how to spend our time and on what to focus our will. Landscape Photography is a get out of jail free card for a healthy lifestyle, a passionate relationship with the world around us. It can be a path to engagement, fascination, motivation, introspection and passion for the insignificant. If we make images for ourselves and we do so out of love, then that is as meaningful a way to spend our time as any I can think of.

I’d like to thank you for your patience here, allowing me to write an article littered with references to the music that has been the soundtrack of my life. But I hope too that there is some payback for that patience. I believe we need a wakeup call before it’s too late. We have in our hands a tool that allows us to be inquisitive children again, but with grown up emotions and adult perspectives. The world fills us with dread, putting pressure on a fragile mind, but out there, there is a path to in here.

Creativity is not something that exists outside of ourselves. It cannot be found, tamed or predicted. The meaning of a life is to live, with passion, with love and respect for the planet, others, and ourselves. The images we make are our unique perspectives, personal and beyond judgement.