A while back, Guy Tal and I spent a while on the phone chatting about landscape photography, art, psychology and much more. I also asked him about how he got started in photography and his interest in the outdoors. We've transcribed the interview for your reading pleasure and if you have any other questions for Guy, please let us know and we'll try to do a follow up.

How did you start living a visual life?



I started photographing when I was a teenager. I lived in Israel at the time, and I always liked spending time outside in the fields, on the beach, in pine forests, and other natural places that were within my reach. For reasons I can’t remember, I decided one day to take my father’s camera along on one of my explorations, and I was absolutely fascinated with it. To study the world through a viewfinder, looking intently at things I loved and trying to compose them in appealing ways, was an incredible feeling; and then the sense of gestation, waiting to get my pictures back from the lab to see how well I’ve done, sometimes even to rediscover things I forgot, only prolonged and intensified my interest. Oh, and that first roll of film, not a single exposure on it was usable, but the experience for me was just addictive.

Although I had no way of knowing it at the time, I feel fortunate today that during the first decade I’ve been using a camera, I didn’t know any other photographers. I didn’t know anyone I could talk to about photography other than the people that worked at the lab; I couldn’t tell you who famous photographers were; I’ve never even heard of Ansel Adams in my first 10 years or so of practising photography with ever-growing interest. I was doing photography by myself, for myself, as my default mode; I didn’t have to tune anything out and I didn’t have anything to influence me; I just went about it in the way that was most intuitive to me.

What were the sorts of other media were you interested in? Were you a film buff or did you read novels?

I’ve always been a reader. At one point in my young teens, I had read all the books in our town library’s kids section and so they allowed me to borrow from the adults’ section just so I had something to read. So that’s always been a part of my life and gave me a lot of ideas. For much of my childhood and adulthood, I never really liked my life in Israel, never really connected with the place, the culture, and the politics, which is kind of odd because it’s a place where you’re raised to have a deep connection with the land and its historic and cultural significance. In hindsight, I can say that it always felt alien to me, but I didn’t really have any other point of reference until I left in my mid-20s.

For many years, books were my world and allowed me to imagine going to all kinds of places I never thought I’d see in person. And I had the natural world to spend my days in, away from the confusion of human affairs. At the time I had a lot of fields and orchards around my home, some that were abandoned by former Arab and Palestinian residents who were driven out when Israel became a state (before that it was a colony under a British mandate). I was never very social, so I just roamed these fields by myself a lot of the time, often with my dog. And then the camera came along. For me, photography was always part of an immersive experience, not just a means of taking pictures.

Going back to the relationship I have with pictures, at some point I started looking at coffee table books and magazines with nature images which I didn’t have access to as a very young person. My fascination grew even more—I could actually see places that previously I only read about and could only imagine. I’ve always had this thirst for exploring, roaming natural places looking for flowers and animals, butterflies and nesting birds and anything else I could find. With access to magazines and books of fine photographs, I started seeing all of these exotic places and exotic wildlife. I started reading about incredible adventures people were going on and it became a passion for me. In truth, I didn’t think that I would ever be able to do or see most of these things for myself, but then a series of unexpected opportunities came that ultimately allowed me to pursue a life of writing and photography in a place I never expected to fall so deeply in love with. It was the culmination of a lifelong interest, yearning, and love for pretty much all things wild.

Early on, I was just like everybody else: I wanted to produce the same photographs you see in National Geographic and in well-produced coffee table books, but that wore thin pretty quickly. I get bored quickly with things once I have a good handle on them. I need to constantly come up with new ways to challenge myself to stay interested, and once I had the technique down, and “good” photographs stopped being challenging to make, I lost interest in photography for a couple of years, although my love of wild things never waned and I continued exploring.

I very much love being outside in visually impressive places, or when beautiful things happen, but I’m just not moved to photograph them anymore. The mechanical exercise of setting up a common wide angle composition, and operating the camera to capture it, in itself feels like a distraction unless it also has some ulterior, creative, component that I’m excited about: something of my own experience I can express that would not have been obvious or even known to others. I became more interested in nuances of composition and artistic expression. Having a deep interest in science and philosophy, I wanted to understand how photographs, or any kind of visual cues, affect people emotionally, and what I can express in photographs beyond just what things look like. This also ties in with my very introverted nature: communicating visually is a lot easier for me, being an asynchronous form of communication, meaning I create and I express things independently of other people actually being there, and by the time they’re exposed to my work, I’m not literally there to explain it to them so it needs to have a powerful enough aesthetic incentive, and a sufficiently interesting expressive payload to be appealing.

For all these reasons, I believe that photography is the perfect medium for what I want to do, because I can practice it where and how I like, and I can interact with people in a way that is not direct, not synchronous, not directly interactive, but still meaningful and rewarding. And, the more I learn, the more I read about the philosophy of it, the psychology of it, the expressive powers of it, the more exciting it becomes, and the more I find to keep myself challenged and creative.

When you started moving away from the big vistas and the ends of the day, were you also approaching composition and narrative in any scientific way?

Yes, but that came fairly late for me. My first eye-opener about the science of visual expression was Rudolf Arnheim’s book, Art and Visual Perception. That was around the time I considered picking photography back up after a long hiatus, and I was eager to find ways and motivations to photograph that was not just “more of the same.” As soon as I saw the table of contents, I immediately sensed I was on the right track. As I was reading each chapter, I also began to read about Gestalt psychology, and some of the then-pioneering studies into the neuroscience of sensory perception (what soon became the field of Neuroaesthetics). I also read older texts by Goethe and Kandinsky about the emotional effects of colours, and I realise that science had a lot to teach me about visual expression beyond any photography book I knew of at the time. In the years since, this has become something of an obsession for me, keeping up with the science, much of which is still nascent and evolving. In recent years I began teaching classes about what I call “the visual language,” and I intend to write a book about it in the coming years.

Indirectly, I also find that a lot of my other scientific interests—quantum physics, cosmology, evolutionary biology, neuropsychology, etc.—and my deepening interest in various philosophical topics, also end up factoring indirectly into my work. I am in complete agreement that to become a better photographer (or any kind of creator), one must invest in becoming a more interesting person. Lifelong learning is the only way to never stop evolving, to constantly discover new things, and to come up with novel ideas. It’s one thing to know the means of expressing things visually, but another to have a consistent flow of new things worth expressing.

So when did you start with the large format camera? Was that around discovering Dykinga, Muench, etc.?

Yes, but it was also the result of some other processes and transitions in my life. Let me first tell you the story of how I came to be here, in a remote little desert town in the American West. During my mandatory military service in Israel, I remember at one point we were out on the Golan received some care packages and books. One of those books was Edward Abbey’s Desert Solitaire, which about Abbey’s time as a ranger in what today is Arches National Park here in Utah. I remember reading it and being fascinated by it. I held on to that book and when it was my turn to guard some ammunition bunker somewhere or to spend a few hours in a watchtower, I would just sit and read, open it to some random page and dream about these faraway places. After my service, I forgot about the book for a few years while I was studying and teaching at the Tel Aviv University.

When the Internet boom came, I happened to have had a lot of experience with information technology and internet technology in particular, which was very much in demand. I got an offer to work for an Israeli company that opened an office in Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, California. Initially, they just wanted someone bilingual with technology know-how to help them set up the office, but by the time my contract was over I was already so enamoured with the place and I realised that maybe my chance to start a new life. The company agreed to hire me as a permanent employee and to sponsor me for citizenship.

Going back to your question, at that point I had not been photographing for a while. I stopped during military service, but I brought my camera over from Israel and started playing around. Also, I’ve always loved going to used-book stores and one day I went to a store in the San Francisco Bay Area and I suddenly remembered that book by Edward Abbey that I’d read way back while in the military. I asked if they had other books by him. I didn’t know it at the time but Abbey collaborated with several photographers to produce a couple of large coffee table books, one in particular called Desert Images which they had at the store. I’m not a superstitious person by any means but I opened that book and I looked at some of these pictures and I could feel in my gut as if I had been to some of these places even though I never have.

I decided I had to go and see them for myself and once I did, they just got under my skin. When I wasn’t in them, I thought and dreamt about them. Finally, I decided I had to try to move closer to them. Because of Abbey’s book, I discovered David Muench and later found some other volumes by Eliot Porter, Philip Hyde, Galen Rowell, Jack Dykinga, and other people who had done a lot of work in these places, and the inspiration just grew and grew. I became a ‘serious’ photographer and started reading a lot about photography and photographers. That’s how my brain works: I get obsessive about things and I have to know as much as I can about them. So that’s been the progression for me from not knowing anything about photography to becoming obsessed with visual expression through photography.

I think perhaps it’s lucky in many ways that I found photography before the age of the Internet because it allowed me to form an entirely personal and subjective relationship with the medium and what I could do with it, which I could then build upon as I became more knowledgeable. It spared me from being motivated by competition or a desire to copy others. In my early years photography became part of my intimate, private, experiences in nature, and I never wanted it to be anything else. A photograph, no matter how good, if detached from meaningful experience, is not interesting to me. For a time I felt that the experience of making a photograph, in itself was sufficient even if the greater experiential context is lacking, and on many occasions it was, but as with most things: once I learned the mechanics of making good images the challenge was gone and with it my interest. I now want the whole thing: a meaningful, inspiring, experience, with creative expression through photography woven in to enrich it a bit more. Short of that, I likely will not reach for my camera.

My interest in large-format photography began when I realised that the look of printed 35mm film (in the days before high-resolution scanning and before I had the digital tools and skills I do today) just wasn’t cutting it when compared with what I was seeing from larger formats. I started seeing work that impressed me, by people like Jack Dykinga, Tom Till, John Sexton, Bruce Barnbaum, and others, and I decided that is what I wanted to do. Although I did it initially for technical reasons, I realised that the experience of working with a view camera also was a lot more intimate and involved than any point-and-shoot camera (I don’t mean this disparagingly but even SLR/DSLR photography is still point-and-shoot when compared to working with an all-manual view camera). That led me to feel a deeper engagement with the medium, not just the subject and the experience. It has definitely helped me feel the creative part of photography more intensely and then I was able to carry that over to other formats.

This leads to another subject I wanted to discuss which is around composition. There are various schools of thought around composition and I know in academia if you got to university and do photography and fine art, they pretty much refuse to teach composition.

I think the reason for that is that nobody knows enough about the expressive powers of visual composition to talk about it definitively. We’re learning all the time. It reminds me of an interview I heard with V.S. Ramachandran in which he was asked how much science can tell us about our experience of art. He responded that today we know maybe 1-2%, and someday, maybe(!), we’ll know as much is 10-20%. To teach any approach to composition as if it was singular and definitive may well lead to creative stagnation. The reason we see so many movements and periods in visual art is that artists keep finding new styles, new means of expression, sometimes at odds with philosophies, ideologies, and prejudices that preceded them. All things considered, on a human/emotional level, I think that art must always remain ambiguous and considered to hold mysteries yet to be discovered. Otherwise, a day may come when the only use we’ll have for art is decoration, and that would be a great shame. Art can be so much more.

I wonder whether it’s just something that is difficult to teach but graphic designers are taught these ideas and the media have a lot in common. But in terms of your compositional approach, did you learn through observation or deconstruction or cycles of feedback.

I would say all of the above, and indifferent ratios at different times. Right now, for me a lot of it is about science, but an important thing to keep in mind about composition is that we are all intuitively programmed to have certain responses to visual cues.

We might not necessarily be able to break it down into scientific formulas, but intuitively we can tell a good composition from a bad composition, and we can tell an expressive composition from how it makes us feel. Some emotional responses are common to all people, and some are influenced by culture and other subjective factors. This is why visual expression is never as precise as verbal expression, but that’s also the interesting part. Going back a little bit, I started with the rules of composition like everybody else: rule of thirds, near-far compositions, etc. They are in fact just templates and not really rules as such; everybody knows that. But they’re templates that were vetted and known to have visual appeal and so if that’s all you’re after and you’re not motivated to invest a lot of effort in originality then they’re good things to follow. But if you do enjoy exploring and discovering new ways to express yourself visually, there is much more to composition than just a handful of templates known to have visual appeal.

I know quite a few photographers who are also graphic designers who produce incredibly well structured composition so I wonder if you’ve studied the graphic design aspect of composition at all?

I would say yes, as a general subject of interest, not something that I actually did though. The first “real” job I had in IT was a Webmaster for a couple of years, so I designed websites, sometimes with the assistance of graphic designers. It also was a good way to see what people are more likely to click on or look at. But there’s psychology and evolutionary reasons behind why we respond in certain ways to certain things, and ultimately I find it more useful to learn the general mechanisms and forces at work than to memorise formulas.

If we look at the range of different types of landscape photography/art there is a strong split between the commercial/popular and the academic/contemporary side. Let’s say the classic Ansel Adams, sublime picturesque on one side and New Topographics on the other. Both of these have their own aesthetic boundaries, but they are very different in terms of composition and narrative. Have you moved away from using these patterns in your photography or do you react more instinctively in your work?

I approach things mostly by intuition, but when I feel that a photographic opportunity may be present, or when I feel a desire to make a photograph, I slow down and consider consciously what possibilities and visual components are available to me, and may come up with ideas that were not originally obvious.

Also, every time I learn something new about photography, about visual perception, about composition, etc., that I feel may contribute to creating photographs that are both engaging and personally expressive, then I go out and practise it over and over even when I have no intention of keeping the results. This is so I can so in time and with practice, I can improve my intuitive responses. Knowing what can be accomplished and having practised the skill to accomplish it, I am more likely to consider it intuitively from that point forward, and so expand my visual/expressive “vocabulary.” This also makes me more creative by increasing what Joy Paul Guilford referred to as fluency and flexibility in his model of divergent thinking.

Simple aesthetics that become visually appealing but that don’t have any expressive purpose are just not interesting to me anymore. Obviously, when it comes to scenic views, I still very much love and respond to the subject matter, but I have seen and made so many such photographs over the years that they no longer excite me photographically.

Does beauty play the main role in your work but are you happy creating work that isn’t necessarily beautiful?

That’s a question I’ve been grappling with for a while. Beauty is extremely important to me as an experience in itself and as part of those experiences that inspire me to make photographs. So, in my work, I do very much aspire to some kind of beauty. This is not to say that there are aren’t good reasons to do work that is not beautiful, but for me, the things that I want to express are all rooted in beauty—sometimes obvious, sometimes subtle, sometimes derived from the scenes I photograph, sometimes created to represent a beautiful inner experience or some combination of these. These days I tend to favour the subtle because I realised that when the scene or subject are overwhelmingly beautiful in their own right, it leaves me with little or no room to add anything that would lead the viewer to something personally expressive. The aesthetics of the subject overwhelm the viewer.

That leads me onto the next topic which is, when I’ve talked with people about photography, there is often the idea that you should say something with your pictures. But the landscape, as a subject matter, has really no human intrinsic narrative. There are narratives in there that you can read but they are often a lot more difficult to communicate than if you’re a portrait photographer or a street photographer. How do you approach the idea of narrative or meaning in photography?

I think it’s important to distinguish the descriptive powers of photography from its expressive powers. In terms of the descriptive powers, it’s pretty much what the medium is designed to do so in some way, if you want to venture into the expressive realm, you need to overcome that. I think that’s a term that Ernst Haas used: to overcome and to humanise the machine. Essential to that is knowing something about how to express things visually: to have a visual vocabulary, to have some fluency in the visual language. With this knowledge, you can assess what in the scene before you may connect with the emotion you wish to express, and there’s a little bit of science behind it but also a considerable degree of intuition.

We all possess a human brain and odds are that what I know to move me, will also move my viewers. The trick is to distil and isolate that thing, which may not always be obvious or may become drowned out by distractions (e.g., a colourful sky or impressive geography). But all that is moot (in an expressive sense) without first having something worth expressing—something engaging, subjective, and novel, beyond just simplistic things like, “look at this pretty/interesting view,” and beyond what would likely have been obvious to others in the same circumstances. Just because one knows a language doesn’t mean one can write a novel in it. You also need a story, or a lesson, or a punchline, etc., to make it worth the viewer’s effort to try to understand what you are trying to express, rather than just a momentary “wow,” or “like.”

In terms of skill, all these things have to evolve in parallel. Once you have a handle on the descriptive part of photography, you may realise that if you have an expressive idea you want to communicate, you don’t want that idea to be overwhelmed by the descriptive part so if there’s a blazing red sky above, there’s very little you can do to tell the viewer, “No, I want you to look at this, and not that, and to feel something more complex than just ‘oh, this is pretty.’” At the end of the day, as is probably true in every art, it has to do with the intuition and creativity of the artist, and these are skills that evolve over time: what works, what doesn’t work. You have to do it through experimentation, you have to try everything, you have to think about everything, you have to educate yourself about everything relevant, so when the moment of creation arrives you have as many tools at your disposal, as many techniques, as much understanding of expression and perception, etc.

At that moment divergent thinking comes into play: you’re at the scene and you feel something you want to express and you didn’t come prepared explicitly for that one image, you don’t know in advance what you’re going to do, and you ask yourself, “OK, what am I going to do now? What are my options? How can I arrange things? Where am I going to stand? What should I compose? What kind of lens should I use? A lot of decisions come into play, and I think too many photographers believe that good images just present themselves without an investment of effort and conscious thinking, or that the only photographs worth making are those that fall squarely within what the photographer arbitrarily decided is his/her “personal style,” and nothing else. I’ll say that those who pursue photography with such mindsets literally don’t know, and may never know, what they may be missing, both in terms of photographs and in terms of experience.

It’s hard to call a style, but I generally prefer very subtle conditions; I prefer to work in places that are not recognisable; I prefer to eliminate from my compositions anything that a viewer would look at and be immediately overwhelmed by. So, for example, if they were to look at a picture and say “OK, that’s Delicate Arch”, at that point I can’t express anything else. But I can compose some boulders, some trees, etc., that in themselves are fairly benign, in a certain way so their colours, lines, etc., form a unique and coherent arrangement with some suggestive, anthropomorphic, meaning, rather than something that instantly resolves into an obvious name or impression, at which point the viewers’ brains stop investing more effort in looking for an ulterior narrative. In that sense, I consider composition as the grammar of the visual language: how you arrange things, rather than their individual identities, determines their collective meaning (their gestalt).

Do you try to work more complex narrative forms? By that, I mean telling more long-form stories with pictures, that you can’t do with a single picture but you might need to do with a set of pictures where people can infer relationships between pictures and more easily pick out your topic of interest?

You know, for a long time I wanted to do that but then I realised that this is not how my mind works. I work with Brooks Jensen of LensWork, and he’s a big proponent of working on portfolios and projects. I’m also a big fan of Minor White’s work, which is often presented as sequences. But for me, in a body of work, if things are too similar, I get bored of it. I open a book and I see page after page of, say, trees and snow, trees and snow, trees and snow, all in the same style without each image adding something significantly different, I often will stop looking. That’s not a story, that’s a mantra. Seeing more of the same will not change my impression or enrich my understanding of what’s being expressed. Minor White’s sequences, on the other hand, are not just riffs on the same obvious theme, they are usually each different, each telling a bit of the story that, if presented individually, you may not even think to link with the same story. This type of collection is much richer in meaning to me than just a series of stylistically similar permutations of the same subject matter. I think the narrative is more in the variety, not the similarity. In order to tell a story, images have to be similar enough to be cohesive but also different in significant ways so there’s some progression and not just rehashing of the same visual anecdote over and over.

On the other hand, I sometimes find that in single images, if they are well-composed, I can express a lot more than just, “here are some things I found in a place I’ve been too.” Certain colours, certain lines, certain arrangements, juxtapositions, etc., may tell a much richer story in a single image than a series of simpler ones. This is where the concept of visual tension comes into play: you can piece things together in a way that your viewers’ brains don’t have preexisting templates for, forcing them to figure things out rather than just recognise and dismiss them if they are too obvious. If you’re familiar with Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast and Slow, the System-One and System-Two division, where system-one is intuitive and fast, and works according to patterns, and system-two is the conscious system that can do complex processing and that you have conscious control over, visual tension means overwhelming system-one so it raises the flag for system-two to take over and then you have a viewer that is consciously engaged. Since the viewer may decide whether to engage or not, you have to give them not just something expressive but also a reason to want to spend time figuring out what you want to express, and that’s where I think beauty comes in, giving the viewer reward and reason to want to engage. Then you have their conscious attention, and you can lead them into your frame, and communicate a lot more subtle meaning than you could if all you got was a passing glance. Ansel Adams said, “photographs are looked at, but seldom looked into.” I want my work to be among those seldom cases.

Just going back to what you said about adding tension into an image. In a part of neuroaesthetic research is the idea of puzzle solving as a very pleasurable side of art where people bring or resolve something of their own. For example, some of David Ward’s work is sometimes a visual puzzle that you can engage with and sometimes it resolves (or doesn’t). This is possibly why people like drone photography so much in that it’s the facile “I wonder what this is.”

Yes, Ramachandran talks about that in one of his books. You can actually see the reward pathway in the brain getting fired when the brain tries to figure out what it’s looking at. I like visual puzzles, even if they are not always obvious to all viewers. For example, a couple of years ago I discovered a phenomenon called multistability. It’s the same phenomenon you see with a Necker cube where you can see it protruding toward you or regressing away from you, and you can find ways to compose natural elements that have different lines and shadows so it’s not immediately obvious what is in front of what. I took that as a challenge and I’m creating a body of work. I have around five now, but it’s something I have in the back of my head so when I walk around, I would notice things like that because I know they’re possible.

I’d like to move onto the topic of photography being part of a life lived or the idea of photography as a prime activity. I know you see the former as most important but was this a conclusion you came to quite quickly?

No, not really. I was probably doing photography for at least ten strictly to document my outdoor experiences, from big views to all the little flowers and bugs that I came across. But then it just stopped being enough and that was really the result of seeing a lot of other people’s work because of course you see these glossy coffee table books and they are impressive and inspiring, but then you realise there is so much more (New Topographics for example). There’s a philosophy behind different genres of photography, rooted in having different intents for it, and as such different means of expression, different “rules,” if you will. If you read some of Stieglitz’s writing or Minor White’s writing, you find ways of thinking about photography, not just ways of practising it with just one goal in mind. That doesn’t mean you have to accept all of these things, but every now and again something just clicks, and you start thinking about photography in a different way.

For example, if you look at the works of Robert Adams, most of them are not photographs that anyone would think of as beautiful. But they’re visually interesting in their variety and the unique style of composition, sometimes even in ways that a photography teacher might instruct you not to do. But the more you learn about it and realise why he photographs the things that he does and why he deliberately makes them looks bleak and imperfect, you realise that there is a reason for it—he wants to make you a bit uncomfortable, to respond not necessarily in an all-positive way.

I have a problem with the concept that is often promoted in academic fine-art programs, to create works that are so abstract and ambiguous that the viewer has to fill in their meaning according to their own sensibilities (or according to some fashionable hype). For me that doesn’t make rational sense because I go to other people—artists, scientists, philosophers—in order for them to show me ways of thinking that I don’t already know and may not arrive at by myself. I want them to point me at a new way of deriving meaning from something, a new way of thinking about something, a new way of looking at something. This is also why it’s interesting to me to learn about the biographies and philosophies of the people who created the photographs, and in a greater sense, it’s why I believe here is value of learning art history and reading biographies and philosophies of artists, because, yeah, if I just saw a Mondrian painting of rectangles, I probably wouldn’t be very impressed by it, but knowing something about why it looks like it did and how his work evolved to be what it is, for me that makes it fascinating and gives me a new way of thinking, not just about art but about how I perceive the world and about how I want to express things in my own work.

And that part of the life you live has become partly about conservation, about living intentionally in the land. Is that part of why you live where you live?

Oh it’s definitely been a part of my life, actually in hindsight it’s a lot clearer to me to trace the trajectory of pulling further and further away from mainstream society. I started a career in technology, I was a manager and then I just started drifting away. Other things kept calling to me and that call got louder and louder and I realised the difference in my physical and emotional state every time I went out into the land, away from cities and people and media. Realizing I have only so many years to live, I wanted to make the most of it and it was worth taking whatever risks I had to take to make my life about that, and I’m extremely fortunate to be able to do that. Although luck played a part of it, to live as I do is something I’m proud to have accomplished, because I get to do and experience things every day that are important and meaningful to me.

A dichotomy for you. As a person who, similar to myself, is a bit of a hermit, when you look at the ideas around conservation, it must be very tempting to withdraw, but being active in conservation means you have to engage with people. How do you reconcile that?

For me, this is a daily thing because I live in a community of traditional farmers and ranchers that are very much opposed to conservation. It’s a very hot topic here. Thomas Mann wrote that “Everything is politics,” so, like it or not, politics set the rules that determine what you can and cannot do, so in some ways, you have to engage with them, but I think that the role of conservation is not to save the environment or to save the planet, it’s really to delay the inevitable for as long as possible. I’m not very optimistic looking at the trends and the science of where things are headed. For me, every extra day that I can immerse myself in these solitary experiences in these places is worth the effort and I don’t try to think about it in terms of winning or losing. As a pragmatic rational thinker, I try not to delude myself about accomplishing some blissful state of sustainable bliss. It’s more, “Hey, I can have this for a bit longer, and other people may have and come to value, this for a bit longer.” Change—both natural and human-induced—is inevitable, and to be honest a future of peaceful life and flying cars, but where many millions of people are crammed into comfortable and efficient little spaces in large cities, with superb entertainment for distraction and amazing engineered foods, but where no wildness remains and no opportunity for discovery exists, is every bit as terrifying to me as any post-apocalyptic scenario.

And do you work mostly locally in that respect?

Mostly locally. There is more than enough for me to do and experience in my local community because one of the fortunate things about the Western US is that we’re a fairly young country. Modern people have only been here for a couple of hundred years and a lot of it is still close to its natural state. We have the opportunity to preserve and protect it for longer, and it’s something that you don’t find in a lot of places. Still, you can’t lose sight of the fact that these efforts are pushing back against overwhelming forces and at best we can hope to slow them down, perhaps snatch away a few bits. We must remember that sustainability and stasis are not only in contradiction with the impulses and motivations of human nature, they are also in contradiction with nature’s nature. In the words of Edward Abbey, “It is not enough to fight for the land; it is even more important to enjoy it. While you can. While it's still here.”

We have an interesting situation in our back yard. There aren’t many wild places in Scotland really but Glen Etive, a fantastic glacial valley, is having Hydro plants installed. Which is a strange balance of not wanting to support technology that is going to reduce carbon emissions but is damaging the land?

We have a similar situation here with solar power farms. Corporate interest wants to develop them on public lands but really there is no reason why you can’t put them on rooftops in the city, except nobody can profit from that. But definitely, these are topics that come up all of the time. I think that the problem with the politics of conservation is there are very powerful forces that oppose conservation, and very naive forces trying to advocate for it. Things like population size, carrying capacity, livestock farming, possessions as a measure of success, economic growth, etc., are so politically sensitive that even organisations dedicated to the environment are afraid to touch them, but that doesn’t make them any less consequential.