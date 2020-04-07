on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Craig Scoffone, Derrick Golland, Peter Grutter, Xavier Arnau Bofarull

Responses
Skip to Comments
By , , & | Posted

Craig Scoffone

Craig Scoffone is a fine art photographer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has been shooting for 30 years, and has had his works published and exhibited both domestically and internationally. In addition to his artistic pursuits of both the local and regional landscape, Craig has also amassed an extensive collection of compelling works of the figure.

craigscoffone.com



Derrick Golland

With work out of the way I finally had the opportunity to return to my lifetime interest of photography, or rather the photography that enthused me not that which was needed in my role in education. Perhaps it was because I was trained on a Gandolfi or spent many years in pre-DSLR days owning a Bronica that I tend to be drawn towards a square format when making an image.



Peter Grutter

As a counterpoint to my work in the manufacturing industry, I enjoy the outdoors with my dogs and camera. Mainly focusing on wildlife and landscape photography near and far.

grutter.ch



Xavier Arnau Bofarull

I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since five years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.

500px.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issues, so please do get in touch!

If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.

Craig Scoffone

The very abstract, of the very natural

Derrick Golland

Portrait of a river

Peter Grutter

12x12

Xavier Arnau Bofarull

As the seasons go by



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL