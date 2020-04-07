Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

203
Craig Scoffone, Derrick Golland, Peter Grutter, Xavier Arnau Bofarull
Craig Scoffone
Craig Scoffone is a fine art photographer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has been shooting for 30 years, and has had his works published and exhibited both domestically and internationally. In addition to his artistic pursuits of both the local and regional landscape, Craig has also amassed an extensive collection of compelling works of the figure.
Derrick Golland
With work out of the way I finally had the opportunity to return to my lifetime interest of photography, or rather the photography that enthused me not that which was needed in my role in education. Perhaps it was because I was trained on a Gandolfi or spent many years in pre-DSLR days owning a Bronica that I tend to be drawn towards a square format when making an image.
Peter Grutter
As a counterpoint to my work in the manufacturing industry, I enjoy the outdoors with my dogs and camera. Mainly focusing on wildlife and landscape photography near and far.
Xavier Arnau Bofarull
I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since five years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
