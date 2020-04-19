on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Iconic Landscape

Attempting to make unfamiliar pictures of familiar subjects

Responses
Skip to Comments
By | Posted
Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Arguably, one of the hardest tricks in photography is to make genuinely different, interesting photographs of extremely well-known – iconic (for want of a better word) – places. An important question now that the world according to Instagram has only served to amplify the popularity of popular subjects.

But isn’t it rather tedious to shoot well-known places? I recall telling friends many years ago that I would never photograph Eilean Donan castle in Scotland because it was mercilessly exploited by shortbread manufacturers, jigsaw puzzle makers and every industry looking for a quick and easy commodification of Scotland’s history and landscape identity. It was – is – an icon.

Eilean Donan, Scotland

Arguably, one of the hardest tricks in photography is to make genuinely different, interesting photographs of extremely well-known – iconic (for want of a better word) – places.

Eilean Donan, Scotland

Perhaps I was frightened that I’d be unable to do something different with it. But then I was commissioned by VisitBritain to photograph it, and while I might like to think I am principled, I am not principled enough, yet, to turn down genuine employment as a working photographer!

I swallowed my anti-commercial pride and shot the castle over the course of a long winter morning. I did have to rise around 4.30am in order to drive there from Glen Coe and still be ready to scout before sunrise. And having made pictures from a slightly elevated position of the moon setting behind the castle it occurred to me that an alternative perspective might be provided by the steep sides of Creag Reidh Raineach directly behind me. It’s still Eilean Donan. Just seen differently.

It is, arguably, the problem-solving nature of seeking out the new, or ‘original’ view on a much-loved, familiar and over-photographed subject that makes the endeavour still fun, and worthwhile.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL