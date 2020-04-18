My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Magnus Lindbom (born in 1984) is a Swedish landscape photographer with a passion for wilderness and mountains. He spends a lot time working on his own project in the Swedish mountains called “Mountains & Beyond”. When he’s not out in the wilderness alone he enjoys inspiring and sharing his knowledge with other photographers on the tours and workshops that he arranges.

For this issue, we’re catching up with Magnus Lindbom, a landscape photographer from Sweden who featured in Issue 53. You’ll find Tim’s original interview here. Magnus spends a lot of his time in the Swedish Mountains, punctuated by assignments to Norway and Iceland.

What has given you the most enjoyment, photographically speaking, since Tim spoke to you in 2013?

The more photography I do, the more I enjoy digging deeper into things, and I think what’s given me the most enjoyment in the last few years has been to explore different areas (and seasons) here in the Swedish mountains. Not only is it fascinating to see new places but it also inspires me to try new things photographically. I guess as a landscape photographer you really are the sum of what you have experienced, right?

You’ve assumed a lower profile online over the last couple of years. Why did you decide to give yourself some breathing space, and what have you been up to?

I just felt that I wanted to focus on the photography and experimenting with new ideas, and not be distracted by social media etc. I must admit that it was quite liberating, although in the end not sharing what you do becomes somewhat suffocating. As with everything, you have to find a balance between doing the work and sharing the work.

To me, the adventures have always been the foundation for my photography, but of course, as I have developed as a photographer over the years my way of doing them has also changed. The adventures have become more focused on a theme that I want to explore photographically.

That’s where I am today.