on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Passing Through – Andrew Tobin

Reader's Screencast

Responses
Skip to Comments
By & | Posted

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Andrew Tobin

Andrew is a recovering sports photographer. After covering the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for the UK national newspapers, he chucked it in and decided to shoot for personal enjoyment with a focus on landscape photography. 

tobinators.com



In the current lockdown, it's no surprise that there aren't many people 'passing through' Glencoe (although there are still quite a few being turned back by the local police). So this issue we had a chat online with Andrew Tobin, who has recently moved to the Highlands, and talked to him about his background in professional football photography and how he became enamoured of the landscape. We go through some of his favourite images including a couple taken near his house on his 'lockdown walks'.



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL