Passing Through – Andrew Tobin

Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Andrew Tobin Andrew is a recovering sports photographer. After covering the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for the UK national newspapers, he chucked it in and decided to shoot for personal enjoyment with a focus on landscape photography. tobinators.com





In the current lockdown, it's no surprise that there aren't many people 'passing through' Glencoe (although there are still quite a few being turned back by the local police). So this issue we had a chat online with Andrew Tobin, who has recently moved to the Highlands, and talked to him about his background in professional football photography and how he became enamoured of the landscape. We go through some of his favourite images including a couple taken near his house on his 'lockdown walks'.