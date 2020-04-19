Lockdown Podcast #3

We put a call out for question for our third lockdown podcast with Joe Cornish and David Ward and the response has been fantastic. We're going to have to split the questions across two chats so sorry if we miss your questions this time.

As mentioned in this episode, we are looking at having a mini 'in your house' photography challenge. All three of us are going to give this a go and we invite anybody else who wishes to take part to submit some work. The only rules are that it has to be inside your house, not in your garden or out of a window.

We also mention that we're having a mini book club chat next week where myself and David Ward are going to talk about Edward Muybridge, in particular the book "Motion Studies" and me and Joe Cornish are going to talk about Robert Adams book "Beauty in Photography: Essays in Defense of Traditional Values". We'll be discussing these in two weeks time if you'd like to read them and ask us questions about them, please let us know.