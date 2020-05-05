Colours of Iceland

Anette Holt Abstract photography is what I enjoy most. I love looking for details, finding new angles and playing with different techniques like ICM and multiple exposure. anetteholt.com





Iceland is a landscape photographer's dream with dramatic scenery and big skies at every turn. For me, the individual elements within the landscapes are just as fascinating as the big vistas. The details are worthy of a closer look in their own right.

I love the strong colours within the landscape, the yellow lichen growing on the hillsides, the fluorescent green of moss growing on wet rocks, the stark contrast between the black lava and the remnants of snow, the golden shimmer when a sunray hits the volcanic ash, or the different colour shades of the soil - ideal conditions for someone like me who loves in equal measures the outdoors and abstract and landscape photography.